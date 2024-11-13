CREDO Mobile Donates $35K to Nonprofits in November, Passes $95.5 MM in Donations to Progressive Causes

Users supported Democracy Forward, National Women’s Law Center, and Rainforest Foundation US

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CREDO Mobile, the progressive mobile phone company, today announced the three leading nonprofits that received $35,000 in donations generated by its users in November of 2024. The only mobile carrier that lets users generate funds for progressive causes just by using their mobile devices awarded the following amounts to these organizations:





$11,380 – Democracy Forward: With the courts a frontline in the battleground for democracy, Democracy Forward provides legal representation and expert counsel to people and communities who make up the very fabric of American democracy — free of charge.

of American democracy — free of charge. $10,794 – National Women’s Law Center (NWLC): Advocates, experts, and lawyers who fight for gender justice, taking on issues central to the lives of women and girls. NWLC drives change in the courts, public policy, and society, especially for women of color, LGBTQIA+ people, and low-income women and families.

$12,826 – Rainforest Foundation US: Leading a groundbreaking shift in how we safeguard our planet’s rainforests, Rainforest Foundation US challenges traditional conservation models that protect nature by excluding people, standing in solidarity with those who call the rainforest home.

“This past election season, CREDO Mobile customers had to consider many key issues for our future as citizens of the United States and the world,” said Robert Mascola, Donations Manager at CREDO Mobile. “We were proud to support three amazing organizations that defend our democratic institutions, equality for all genders, and the health of our climate. With contributions from CREDO Mobile clients, each of these nonprofits will keep striving for electoral, legal, and climate justice no matter who sits in the Oval Office.”

CREDO Mobile customers generate funds for these organizations by using their mobile devices and enjoying the nation’s largest 4G network and most reliable 5G network. To vote for their nonprofit of choice, customers visit credodonations.com and select any or all the options available. CREDO Mobile distributes the month’s funds according to share of the vote, so nobody gets left out.

About CREDO Mobile

CREDO Mobile lets clients connect their mobile communications to their values and ideals. Our mission is to offer the best mobile service while funding the progressive causes that we believe in and that our customers support. We are transparent and democratic about our donations process. Organizations are nominated and voted on by our customers, who know exactly where their money goes, and why.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Cameron Thomas for CREDO Mobile



Cameron@verbfactory.com

416-660-9801