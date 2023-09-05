Credo Introduces Quad Channel Transimpedance Amplifier for Optical Transceivers and Active Optical Cables

Impressive Low-Power TIA, combined with Credo DSPs and Laser Drivers, creates a complete optical chipset solution for Hyperscale Data Centers and Network Equipment OEMs

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver the necessary energy efficiency and data rates to address the constantly growing bandwidth requirements of the data infrastructure market, today announced the availability of Teal 200, a 4 x 50Gbps Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for QSFP56, QSFP-DD and OSFP optical transceivers and active optical cables (AOCs) that target high-volume, low-power applications in AI and hyperscale data centers. Teal 200 supports 200Gbps SR4/DR4/FR4 and 400Gbps SR8/DR8/FR8 applications that use 50Gbps PAM-4 modulation. Support for 4 x 25Gbps NRZ operation is included for backwards compatibility. The Credo Teal 200 also features Credo’s industry-leading low-power dissipation.









“Transceivers, or pluggable modules, are the building blocks for next generation connectivity at massive scale and by offering the Teal 200 as a seamless complement to our Seagull DSPs we are providing module makers with a complete solution,” said Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Credo. “By providing our customers with a complete solution to enable new transceivers with better performance and improved energy efficiency, Credo is addressing the burgeoning growth of the AI/ML ecosystem which will be a significant growth driver for the entire data infrastructure industry.”

Teal 200 Key Features

Compatible with 25Gbps and 50Gbps lane speeds

Works with both 850nm and 1310nm PIN photo diodes

Captive photo diode interface

Automatic or Manual Gain Control modes

Programmable transimpedance gain and peaking control

Optimized for use with Credo’s Seagull DSPs

Samples of Teal 200 are available now. Interested customers should contact: sales@credosemi.com. All Credo product offerings are supported by evaluation boards, simulation models, characterization reports, reliability reports, design libraries and a full set of supporting documentation.

To learn more about Credo Optical products, go here.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and linecard markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan O’Neil



dan.oneil@credosemi.com

Media Contact:

Diane Vanasse



diane.vanasse@credosemi.com