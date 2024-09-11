Credo Introduces New HiWire Shift AECs to Support 400G Q112 Network Ports for Growing AI/ML Backend Networks in China

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (“Credo”) (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure and high-speed connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce a new family of HiWire Active Electrical Cables (AECs) targeted specifically for the growing 400G Q112 network port market for China Hyperscale Data Centers, addressing the need for AI/ML backend network connections to Top of Rack (TOR) Switches.









The new HiWire Shift cables are based on Credo’s market leading 800G HiWire AECs. They offer outstanding energy efficiency, higher performance than previous solutions, and extreme reliability for up to 100M hours MTBF for critical AI/ML applications. Members of the new HiWire Shift AEC family are sampling now, with production scheduled for calendar Q1/2025 and including the following:

400G QSFP-Q112 (4×112) to 2* 200G QSFP-56 supporting dual port NIC

400G QSFP-Q112 (4×112) to 2* 200G QSFP-112 supporting dual port NIC

400G QSFP-Q112 (4×112) to QSFP-Q112 (4×112) supporting single port NIC

“To meet the specific demands of hyperscalers in China that require the Q112 TOR interface, Credo is extending our 800G HiWire AEC family by introducing the new HiWire Shift family which includes three new Q112 products,” said Ameet Suri, Head of AEC Product and Business Development. “HiWire AECs continue to gain traction with Hyperscalers for NIC to TOR connectivity and we look forward to extending that reach even further in the China market with these new AEC offerings.”

“QSFP112 will be a critical node for AI/ML backend Networks in the China Hyperscale Market,” said Alan Weckel, Principal at 650 Research. “It makes sense that new customers in China would consider Credo’s AEC leadership position when looking for a trusted supplier offering low-power, high performance solutions.”

Credo will demonstrate these new HiWire Shift AECs at the upcoming China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) 2024 Conference (CIOE) in Shenzhen, China, Sept. 11 – 13, 2024. CIOE attendees are encouraged to visit Credo in booth #12C29 to learn more about these new HiWire devices.

To learn more about the Credo products in this release go to the product page linked here.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com.

