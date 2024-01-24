Credit Benchmark says US oil & gas industry has most benign default risk outlook vs. other US sectors, as discussed in 2024 Default Risk Outlook report on 13 US industries

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking–Credit Benchmark, the provider of global credit consensus ratings and analytics, today said that the already low 1% default rate among US oil & gas companies is likely to drop further to 0.7% in 2024, positioning it as a positive outlier among US industries.





“The benign default risk outlook for the US oil & gas industry has been driven by the war in Ukraine and exacerbated by instability in the Middle East, resulting in high energy prices, despite attempts to ramp up production globally,” says Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark. “We predict that more US oil & gas firms will move into the investment-grade category in 2024, swelling the ranks of the ‘a’ and ‘bbb’ rating categories.”

“We also expect this benign credit trend in US oil & gas to continue regardless of the outcome of the US election later this year,” adds Mr Crumpler.

US oil & gas is one of 13 US industries discussed in Credit Benchmark’s new 2024 Default Risk Outlook. While the US pharma industry also has a benign default risk outlook, Credit Benchmark predicts that most other US industries will record a slight rise in their default rate. However, the US telecoms sector is a negative outlier with the largest projected increase in default rates in 2024, followed by US consumer services and leveraged loans.

According to Credit Benchmark’s new report, default risks are likely to continue to rise and then peak by mid-2024 across most US industries. However, credit quality should recover in H2 2024, assuming that the Fed adopts a more accommodative monetary policy and barring any further escalation of geopolitical risks.

Credit Benchmark’s new report covers 13 US industries, representing around 13,000 entities, 70% of which are not rated by a credit rating agency. This significant coverage allows Credit Benchmark to make credible sector-specific default risk projections for 2024.

All of Credit Benchmark’s data and projections are based on borrower probability-of-default estimates, which are aggregated from over 40 global banks, nearly half of which are GSIBs (Global Systemically Important Banks), and anonymized.

