Crédit Agricole CIB appoints Sandrine Wasukama to Lead Quebec Corporate Coverage Team

MONTRÉAL & TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crédit Agricole CIB Canada sets up a new corporate coverage team for Quebec and eastern Canada to be led by Sandrine Wasukama, a senior banker with 15 years’ experience in Quebec. The team will be based in Montreal and will support large corporates, global leaders in the industry, both locally and in their international activities. The team will also support corporates from around the world seeking to invest in Quebec.

The Quebec and eastern Canada team will complement the Toronto-based corporate team covering western Canada, strengthening Crédit Agricole CIB’s presence serving major local and international corporates throughout Canada. Sandrine will report to Ghislain Descamps, Senior Country Officer for Canada.

Sandrine was most recently with Investissement Quebec as a Senior Relationship Manager, Corporate Finance. Prior to that, she was with Desjardins, with the Large Corporate team at HSBC, and on the M&A team at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton. She began her career with the credit risk team at Société Générale in Montreal.

Sandrine is a member of CPA Quebec, is a member of the Association of Quebec Women in Finance and sits as administrator and treasurer on the board of Petits Bonheurs Diffusion culturelle. She studied in France, as well as the United States and Canada.

“We are looking forward to accelerating our contribution to the international growth and ambitions of Quebec-based world leading companies,” says Mr. Descamps.

About Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Crédit Agricole CIB)

Crédit Agricole CIB is the corporate and investment banking arm of Credit Agricole Group, the 10th largest banking group worldwide in terms of balance sheet size (The Banker, July 2022). More than 8,900 employees across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa support the Bank’s clients, meeting their financial needs throughout the world. Crédit Agricole CIB offers its large corporate and institutional clients a range of products and services in capital markets activities, investment banking, structured finance, commercial banking and international trade. The Bank is a pioneer in the area of climate finance and is currently a market leader in this segment with a complete offer for all its clients.

For more information, please visit www.ca-cib.com

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Crédit Agricole CIB

Jenna Lee – Head of Communications for the Americas

Crédit Agricole CIB Americas

@ jenna.lee@ca-cib.com
Tel: + 1 212 2617328

