Creative Teams are Overcommitted, Understaffed, and Burned Out — But There’s Hope for Change, Says Superside Report

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superside, the leading AI-powered creative services company, today released its first annual report, Overcommitted: The State of In-House Creative Teams, which reveals the alarming extent of burnout and understaffing within the industry — but it also highlights opportunities to reshape the future of creative teams. For this report, Superside surveyed over 200 enterprise creative leaders shedding light on the mounting challenges that result from producing high-quality, fast-paced creative content across multiple channels.

While 97% of creative leaders report satisfaction with their current working models, when you dig a little deeper, the reality is far less rosy. Burnout is widespread, staffing issues persist, and even AI—while a useful tool—can’t fully solve the overwhelming demand.

Key findings from the report include:

On an optimistic note, nearly nine in ten creative professionals report having the necessary AI skills to manage future business needs. AI is already playing a crucial role in improving design speed and quality, with 96% of creative leaders saying it has enabled faster project turnaround and 93% believing it has improved design quality.

“It’s clear that creative leaders are operating in a pressure cooker, but there is a way out,” said Fredrik Thomassen, CEO and Founder of Superside. “By reshaping team structures, rethinking agency relationships, and embracing AI as a strategic partner, creative teams can function without sacrificing their well-being or creative potential. It’s time for stakeholders across businesses to recognize the impact of high-quality creative and ensure that teams are supported so they can deliver inspiring work.”

The full report, with detailed insights and recommendations, can be viewed at the link, here.

