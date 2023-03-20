Creative Logistics Solutions Unveils InfoShip Enterprise

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#omnichannelshipping—Creative Logistics Solutions (CLS) has announced the release of InfoShip® Enterprise, the next generation of their flagship product InfoShip®/Vx. Designed with the modern omnichannel shipper in mind, InfoShip Enterprise comes with advanced features that provide shippers with a scalable and efficient shipping software solution.

One of the major highlights of InfoShip Enterprise is its service-oriented architecture that enables shippers to seamlessly turn any location into a shipping station. With this architecture, shippers can easily utilize InfoShip Enterprise via the cloud or on-premise, providing the flexibility needed to meet the demands of different distribution channels.

In addition, InfoShip Enterprise features modern, browser-based applications for efficient shipping process management and containerized software for easy deployment in various environments. Plus, its low-code/no-code platform enables quick changes by implementers and users.

Commenting on the release of InfoShip Enterprise, CLS VP of Engineering, Jeff Skaistis, said, “We are thrilled to release InfoShip Enterprise to the market. With this solution, shippers can achieve millisecond processing performance and unlock an unparalleled, scalable shipping software platform.”

InfoShip Enterprise will be open to limited enrollment in 2023; visit www.creativelogistics.com to learn more.

About Creative Logistics Solutions

Creative Logistics Solutions (CLS), founded in 1995, develops and implements multi-carrier shipping solutions for high-volume shipping operations. CLS customers include e-commerce companies, retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and 3PLs. The company’s highly configurable shipping software solutions, InfoShip®/Vx and InfoShip® Enterprise, enable companies to optimize domestic and international shipping processes and reduce shipping costs by using cutting-edge tools and technologies. For more information, please visit www.creativelogistics.com.

