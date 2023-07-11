Creative Circle Wins ClearlyRated’s 2023 Best of Staffing Client Award for Service Excellence

Clients of winning agencies are more than 70% more likely to be completely satisfied.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creative Circle, a leading recruiting and consulting services company, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.





On average, clients of winning agencies are 70% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Creative Circle received a Net Promoter® Score of 73.4%, more than double the industry’s average of 31% in 2022.

“I’m extremely proud of our organization for being recognized for outstanding client service for the third year in a row,” said Creative Circle President Matt Riley. “Customer service is at the heart of everything we do at Creative Circle. No matter what unique challenges our clients face, we strive to provide a consultative approach and a tailored talent solution. I want to thank and congratulate all of our hardworking employees for their unwavering commitment to our customers.”

Here’s what just a few hiring managers had to say about their experience working with Creative Circle:

“Everything was seamless, easy, and the communication was fantastic. I had several qualified candidates within hours, and interviews were scheduled within days. Great service!”

“You always give me outstanding candidates that go above and beyond the call of duty. You work with me within my budget. Your customer service is stellar! I know I can count on you to answer any question or concern promptly and the issue is always fixed.”

“I love working with the CC team because they’re frank, honest, and clear. We’ve frequently had our needs change and sometimes when needs change, pivoting around them needs to be addressed. Creative Circle works hard to identify the best candidates with top-tier skills whenever I provide them with the challenging placement needs we may come across.”

“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders — it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”

About Creative Circle

Creative Circle is a recruiting and consulting services company. We specialize in digital marketing and creative staffing, managed services, and in-house studio development. Our strength comes from our talent community, and our power lies in leveraging this network to provide flexible custom solutions for our clients — from Fortune 500 companies to boutique agencies and budding startups. Creative Circle is part of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit creativecircle.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com — an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

