Creating a Secure, Intelligent, Connected Enterprise the Focus of Upcoming ISG Event

Leaders with the FBI, USPS, Exelon, Vibrent Health and Cyanco will take part in ISG SICE Summit to discuss integrating technology and maximizing enterprise security and ROI

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #5G–As 5G, edge computing, AI, smart devices and the cloud converge, enterprises must move beyond siloed technology implementations and build a secure, intelligent, connected enterprise to capitalize on business opportunities and meet cyber risk challenges, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Strategies for breaking down traditional technology and organizational silos and ensuring technology investments work together seamlessly and securely in an integrated and connected enterprise will be the focus of the ISG SICE Summit, June 15–16, in Washington, D.C. “SICE” is the acronym coined by ISG for secure, intelligent, connected enterprise.

“Most enterprises have responded to the economic and consumer pressures of recent years with siloed implementations of new technologies,” said Bernie Hoecker, partner, ISG, and host of the ISG SICE Summit. “A patchwork style of integration makes it considerably more difficult to become a digitally mature enterprise. For maximum ROI and the best protection against catastrophic risk, enterprises must create a secure, intelligent, connected enterprise—what we call SICE.”

Hoecker and other ISG experts will join industry leaders from the FBI, U.S. Postal Service, Exelon, Vibrent Health, Cyanco, Rackspace Technology and Persistent Systems to discuss opportunities created by the convergence of 5G, edge computing, AI, smart devices and the cloud to create new digital touchpoints and value chains.

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Andrew McCabe, former Deputy Director of the FBI, senior law enforcement analyst for CNN, author of “The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump,” and expert on the biggest challenges facing American interests now. In his presentation, “Navigating the Geopolitical Landscape of Cybersecurity – A New Era of Corporate Risk and Resilience,” McCabe will examine the intersection of geopolitics and cybersecurity and the challenges enterprises face in managing geopolitical cyber risk.

McCabe and Gregory Crabb, former vice president and chief information security officer of the U.S. Postal Service, will participate in the fireside chat, “Unraveling the Complexities of Geopolitical Cyber Risk.” The speakers will combine their extensive experience in law enforcement and cybersecurity leadership to provide practical strategies for prioritizing strategic risk assessments and examining business exposure to current and emerging geopolitical risk and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Day one of the event also will include a panel discussion, “Lessons Learned – A First-hand Account from the Early Adopters of SICE,” with Brian Lillie, president of the Rackspace Technology Private Cloud business unit, and a featured presentation, “How Precision Medicine, Powered by Emerging Technologies, is Transforming Healthcare,” with Praduman Jain, founder and CEO of Vibrent Health. Jain will be joined by Keerthi Harikrishnan, domain expert, and Pandurang Kamat, CTO, both of Persistent Systems, a multinational technology services company.

A separate panel discussion, “SICE and Organizational Change,” featuring Dhirendra Diwan, director, Analytics and BI, with Cyanco, a minerals mining company, will explore the changes required to transform an organization from separate teams to a proactive, collaborative culture. The day will conclude with the ISG Startup Challenge, featuring entrepreneurs with Datalogz and DigitalEx pitching their technology solutions to a panel of judges, with the audience voting on the winner.

Hoecker said three technology areas have been left behind in digital transformation—operational technology, such as oil rigs and factories; value chain technology, including real-time interactions and decisions between supply chain partners, and consumer technology, where “dumb” products compete with smart home technology and other smart devices. As these three technology areas converge, the intersecting intelligence will create new touchpoints and opportunities to generate value.

“To leverage the possibilities of SICE, enterprises should clarify the most critical business objectives that will enable them to profitably grow and compete, and adopt an aggressive, innovation-focused approach to digital transformation,” he said. “Monitoring assets continuously, nurturing the ability to adapt according to the business value being delivered, and building a strategic blueprint of a connected enterprise will separate winners from losers.”

Day two of the ISG event will open with Scott Franklin, director, Security Architecture and Engineering for Exelon, presenting “A SASE to Zero Trust Journey of a Complex Industrial Leader,” exploring how the leading energy provider successfully transformed its data center and network security to a rigorous Zero Trust model.

Throughout the day-and-a-half program, ISG experts will present insights and strategies on the role of AI, data and cloud; unified networks and infrastructure; how to evolve data analytics from a theory to a pragmatic strategy; security and intelligence; supplier governance; leveraging a partner ecosystem, and applications and implementation plans for emerging technologies.

The ISG SICE Summit is sponsored by IBM, Accenture, Hitachi Vantara, Microland, Persistent Systems, Rackspace Technology, Ensono and In2IT Technologies.

