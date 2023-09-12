Crane NXT, Co. Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson’s 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, announced that it will participate in D.A. Davidson’s 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference, September 20-22, 2023, in Nashville, TN. Aaron Saak, Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45pm Central Time on September 21, 2023. The live webcast of fireside chat and a replay of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. The Company will also be available for investor meetings.





About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Crane NXT is a pioneer in advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its sophisticated electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Crane NXT has approximately 4,000 employees with global operations and manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Malta. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

Contacts

