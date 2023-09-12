Home Business Wire Crane NXT, Co. Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson’s 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials...
Business Wire

Crane NXT, Co. Announces Participation in D.A. Davidson’s 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

di Business Wire

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, announced that it will participate in D.A. Davidson’s 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference, September 20-22, 2023, in Nashville, TN. Aaron Saak, Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45pm Central Time on September 21, 2023. The live webcast of fireside chat and a replay of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website. The Company will also be available for investor meetings.


About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Crane NXT is a pioneer in advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its sophisticated electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Crane NXT has approximately 4,000 employees with global operations and manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Malta. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

Contacts

Rima Hyder

Vice President, Investor Relations

Rima.hyder@cranenxt.com
www.cranenxt.com

Articoli correlati

Reza Rassool Named Business Wire’s Chief Technology Officer, Focused on Innovation and Client Experience

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rassool brings rich history of product transformation and media technology experience to the news release industrySAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Wire,...
Continua a leggere

Lux Ice USA Appoints Michael Crouse CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lux Ice USA announces the appointment of food and beverage industry veteran Michael Crouse to the role of...
Continua a leggere

Unlocking Opportunities: LeanData and Equilar Combine Forces to Deliver Real-Time Executive Transition Insights

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a transformative collaboration, LeanData and Equilar have joined forces to present a pioneering solution that...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php