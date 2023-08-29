Crane NXT, Co. Announces Appointment of Rima Hyder as Head of Investor Relations

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), (“Crane NXT” or the “Company”), a premier industrial technology company, announced that it has appointed Rima Hyder as Vice President, Investor Relations (IR). Based in Waltham, Hyder will report to Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Hyder will lead the IR function after a transition period with Jason Feldman, Vice President, IR for Crane Company. Feldman has jointly led the IR functions at both Crane Company and Crane NXT since the separation of the companies in April 2023.





Christina Cristiano, CFO said: “Rima brings a wealth of experience in investor relations, communications and finance and we are excited to have her join our team. She will collaborate with our leadership team and inform the investor community about Crane NXT’s strategy and growth. I would like to personally thank Jason for his exceptional work leading the investor relations functions for both Crane Company and Crane NXT since the separation. He has been instrumental in communicating our key messages with shareholders and analysts post separation.”

Hyder brings over 20 years of experience in finance, communications and investor relations to the role and joins Crane NXT after most recently serving as SVP of Investor Relations at Sportradar, a leading global sports technology company. Prior to that Hyder served as SVP of Investor & Media Relations at FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information. Earlier in her career, she led investor relations for companies such as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, completing their 2013 IPO, and Energy Future Holdings, where she led investor communications for the company’s ~$40 billion debt program. Hyder began her finance career at Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 250 company and the largest utility company in the U.S.

Hyder holds an MSc in Organizational & Social Psychology from the London School of Economics and a B.A. in Accounting, Finance and Computers from the University of Kent, UK. She is a board member at PRX, a non-profit media company specializing in audio journalism, the Global Reporting Centre, an independent and non-profit media organization dedicated to innovating global journalism and Global Arts Live, a non-profit organization that brings inspiring music and dance from all corners of the world to the greater Boston area.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Crane NXT is a pioneer in advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its sophisticated electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Crane NXT has approximately 4,000 employees with global operations and manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Malta. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

