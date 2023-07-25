Crane Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year EPS Guidance

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights





Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share (EPS) of $0.75 and adjusted EPS of $1.10.

Core year-over-year sales growth of 5% and core year-over-year backlog growth of 15%.

Year-over-year growth in operating profit from continuing operations of 44%, and year-over-year growth in adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of 30%.

Raising adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $3.80-$4.10, from prior range of $3.60-$3.90.

Declaring third quarter 2023 dividend of $0.18 per share.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crane Company (“Crane,” NYSE: CR) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and updated its full-year outlook.

Max Mitchell, Crane’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “ Crane delivered another impressive quarter, its first as a newly independent company following completion of our April 2023 separation transaction. Core year-over-year sales growth of 5% drove a 30% increase in adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, further demonstrating how we have positioned our businesses to drive accelerated growth along with consistent and differentiated operational execution. Notably, adjusted operating margins were at or above 20% in both of our strategic growth platforms.”

Mr. Mitchell added: “ Driving long-term, sustainable value creation is receiving management’s undivided attention, including both organic growth initiatives and the pursuit of attractive, high-return acquisitions to further accelerate growth and strengthen our business. As always, we will deploy our capital with strict financial and strategic discipline, prioritizing internal investments for growth followed by M&A and returns to shareholders. Today, we have approximately $1 billion in acquisition capacity, and we are actively exploring a number of small and medium-sized bolt-on acquisitions across both of our strategic growth platforms, each of which have significant synergy and growth potential.”

Mr. Mitchell concluded: “ The strength of our strategic growth platforms, each with proprietary, innovative and differentiated solutions for our attractive end markets, paired with our proven execution capabilities give us confidence in our ability to navigate any potential market conditions. We are extremely excited about our opportunities and prospects in the quarters and years ahead; in the near-term, that optimism is tempered somewhat by persistent supply chain challenges in our aerospace and defense end markets, as well as signs of expected slowing order activity in a handful of our industrial and process flow markets and geographies. Balancing these factors, and supported by our extremely strong financial performance in the first half of this year, we are raising our adjusted EPS guidance by $0.20 to a range of $3.80 to $4.10 from the prior range of $3.60-$3.90.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results From Continuing Operations

Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per diluted share (EPS) was $0.75, and adjusted EPS was $1.10.

Second quarter sales declined 4%, with 5% core sales growth more than offset by an 8% impact from the May 2022 divestiture of Crane Supply and a slight impact from unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating profit from continuing operations of $63 million increased 44% compared to the prior year, and adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of $84 million increased 30%. Operating profit margin increased 420 basis points to 12.4% driven primarily by higher pricing and productivity. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 430 basis points to 16.5%.

Summary of Second Quarter 2023 Results from Continuing Operations

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2023 2022 $ % Net sales $ 510 $ 530 $ (21 ) (4 )% Core sales 25 5 % Foreign exchange (2 ) (0 )% Divestiture impact (44 ) (8 )% Operating profit $ 63 $ 44 $ 19 44 % Adjusted operating profit* $ 84 $ 65 $ 19 30 % Operating profit margin 12.4 % 8.2 % 420bps Adjusted operating profit margin* 16.5 % 12.2 % 430bps

Cash Flow and Other Financial Metrics

During the second quarter of 2023, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $52 million, capital expenditures were $12 million, and free cash flow (cash provided by operating activities less capital spending) was $40 million. Adjusted free cash flow (free cash flow excluding cash outflows related to the separation transaction) was $60 million. (Please see the attached non-GAAP Financial Measures tables.)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s cash balance was $219 million with total debt of $262 million.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Results

All comparisons detailed in this section refer to operating results for the second quarter 2023 versus the second quarter 2022.

Aerospace & Electronics

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2023 2022 $ % Net sales $ 189 $ 162 $ 28 17 % Operating profit $ 38 $ 28 $ 10 36 % Operating profit margin 20.2 % 17.5 % 270bps

Sales of $189 million increased 17% compared to the prior year. Operating profit margin of 20.2% increased 270 basis points from last year, primarily reflecting the impact of higher volumes and productivity. Aerospace & Electronics’ order backlog was $675 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $613 million as of December 31, 2022, and $534 million as of June 30, 2022.

Process Flow Technologies

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2023 2022 $ % Net sales $ 263 $ 296 $ (33 ) (11 )% Core sales 13 4 % Foreign exchange (2 ) (1 )% Divestiture impact (44 ) (15 )% Operating profit $ 51 $ 41 $ 10 25 % Adjusted operating profit* $ 53 $ 46 $ 7 14 % Operating profit margin 19.2 % 13.7 % 550bps Adjusted operating profit margin* 20.0 % 15.6 % 440bps

Sales of $263 million decreased 11%, with 4% core sales growth more than offset by a 15% impact from the divestiture of Crane Supply and a 1% impact from unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating profit margin increased 550 basis points to 19.2% driven by strong pricing, productivity and execution. Adjusted operating profit margin increased 440 basis points to 20.0%. Process Flow Technologies order backlog was $353 million as of June 30, 2023 compared to $369 million as of December 31, 2022, and $349 million as of June 30, 2022.

Engineered Materials

Second Quarter Change (unaudited, dollars in millions) 2023 2022 $ % Net sales $ 57 $ 73 $ (16 ) (21 %) Operating profit $ 10 $ 7 $ 3 34 % Adjusted operating profit* $ 10 $ 11 $ (1 ) (12 %) Operating profit margin 17.1 % 10.0 % 710bps Adjusted operating profit margin* 16.6 % 14.8 % 180bps

Sales of $57 million decreased 21% compared to the prior year. Operating profit margin improved 710 basis points to 17.1% driven by strong pricing net of inflation and productivity, partially offset by lower volumes. Adjusted operating profit margin improved 180 basis points to 16.6%.

Raising 2023 Outlook and Guidance

We are raising our adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance by $0.20 to a range of $3.80 to $4.10, from the prior range of $3.60 to $3.90.

Key assumptions for our revised guidance include:

Total sales growth of approximately 6% (prior 5%) and core sales growth of approximately 5% to 7% (prior 4% to 6%).

Adjusted operating margin of ~15.0% (prior 14.5%).

Corporate cost of ~$70 million (unchanged).

Net non-operating expense of ~$15 million (prior ~$16 million).

Adjusted tax rate of ~23% (unchanged).

Diluted shares of ~57.3 million (unchanged).

Declaring Third Quarter Dividend

Crane announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable on September 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023.

Additional Information

Crane operated as part of Crane Holdings, Co. for the entire first quarter of 2023 prior to completion of the separation transaction on April 3. Crane Holdings, Co. (now renamed Crane NXT, Co.) results are now reflected as the historical results of Crane, with the Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment presented as discontinued operations. Certain current year year-to-date and prior year quarterly and year-to-date non-GAAP information is not presented due to this change in reporting methodology.

About Crane Company

Crane Company has delivered innovation and technology-led solutions for customers since its founding in 1855. Today, Crane is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered components for challenging, mission-critical applications focused on the aerospace, defense, space and process industry end markets. The Company is comprised of two strategic growth platforms, Aerospace & Electronics and Process Flow Technologies, as well as the Engineered Materials segment. Crane has approximately 7,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

CRANE COMPANY



Condensed Statements of Operations Data (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: Aerospace & Electronics $ 189.2 $ 161.5 $ 369.3 $ 318.6 Process Flow Technologies 263.2 296.0 534.6 607.4 Engineered Materials 57.2 72.8 119.5 143.1 Total net sales $ 509.6 $ 530.3 $ 1,023.4 $ 1,069.1 Operating profit (loss): Aerospace & Electronics $ 38.3 $ 28.2 $ 75.9 $ 56.2 Process Flow Technologies 50.6 40.6 113.9 89.6 Engineered Materials 9.8 7.3 21.2 20.2 Corporate (35.6 ) (32.4 ) (70.4 ) (59.5 ) Total operating profit $ 63.1 $ 43.7 $ 140.6 $ 106.5 Interest income $ 0.8 $ 0.6 $ 1.7 $ 0.9 Interest expense (5.3 ) (0.8 ) (11.8 ) (1.4 ) Gain on sale of business — 228.7 — 228.7 Miscellaneous (expense) income, net (1.3 ) 13.0 (1.9 ) 16.1 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 57.3 285.2 128.6 350.8 Provision for income taxes 14.0 78.6 29.4 98.1 Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders 43.3 206.6 99.2 252.7 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 2.3 51.6 52.1 110.5 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 45.6 $ 258.2 $ 151.3 $ 363.2 Earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.75 $ 3.63 $ 1.73 $ 4.40 Earnings per diluted share from discontinued operations 0.04 0.91 0.91 1.92 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.79 $ 4.54 $ 2.64 $ 6.32 Average diluted shares outstanding 57.4 56.9 57.4 57.5 Average basic shares outstanding 56.7 56.1 56.6 56.7 Supplemental data: Cost of sales $ 308.5 $ 352.8 $ 615.4 $ 699.9 Selling, general & administrative 138.0 133.8 267.4 262.7 Transaction related expenses (a) 19.2 19.6 32.2 25.6 Repositioning related charges, net (a) 1.7 1.3 1.9 3.1 Depreciation and amortization (a) 9.8 12.3 19.6 20.9 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 8.4 5.1 14.0 10.4 (a) Amounts included within Cost of sales and/or Selling, general & administrative costs.

CRANE COMPANY



Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited, in millions) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 218.9 $ 427.0 Accounts receivable, net 299.7 269.7 Inventories, net 360.8 294.2 Other current assets 154.4 135.1 Current assets of discontinued operations — 625.9 Total current assets 1,033.8 1,751.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 254.2 248.3 Other assets 196.8 195.6 Goodwill 694.3 690.9 Long-term assets of discontinued operations — 1,504.9 Total assets $ 2,179.1 $ 4,391.6 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ — $ 399.6 Accounts payable 158.8 179.2 Accrued liabilities 231.2 260.5 Income taxes 11.1 34.2 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 614.7 Total current liabilities 401.1 1,488.2 Long-term debt 262.3 — Long-term deferred tax liability 53.3 55.3 Other liabilities 224.8 217.2 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations — 726.9 Total equity 1,237.6 1,904.0 Total liabilities and Equity $ 2,179.1 $ 4,391.6

CRANE COMPANY



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 43.3 $ 206.6 $ 99.2 $ 252.7 Gain on sale of business — (228.7 ) — (228.7 ) Depreciation and amortization 9.8 12.3 19.6 20.9 Stock-based compensation expense 8.4 5.1 14.0 10.4 Defined benefit plans and postretirement cost (credit) 1.9 (3.4 ) 4.8 (5.5 ) Deferred income taxes (5.3 ) 36.5 (3.7 ) 44.2 Cash used for operating working capital 1.3 26.4 (183.3 ) (117.5 ) Defined benefit plans and postretirement contributions (5.4 ) (5.5 ) (5.7 ) (6.2 ) Environmental payments, net of reimbursements (0.6 ) (3.7 ) (1.9 ) (5.0 ) Asbestos related payments, net of insurance recoveries — (15.9 ) — (23.4 ) Other (1.0 ) 10.2 4.0 12.8 Total provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations 52.4 39.9 (53.0 ) (45.3 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures, net (12.1 ) (7.0 ) (20.8 ) (17.5 ) Proceeds from sale of business — 314.3 — 314.3 Total (used for) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (12.1 ) 307.3 (20.8 ) 296.8 Financing activities: Dividends paid (10.2 ) (26.4 ) (36.8 ) (53.1 ) Reacquisition of shares on open market — (27.9 ) — (203.7 ) Stock options exercised, net of shares reacquired 0.8 1.1 13.7 1.8 Debt issuance costs (3.4 ) — (7.5 ) — Net proceeds (repayments) from issuance of commercial paper with maturities of 90 days or less — 15.4 — 119.4 Proceeds from term loan 300.0 — 650.0 — Repayment of term loan (36.9 ) — (436.9 ) — Distribution of Crane NXT, Co. (578.1 ) — (578.1 ) — Total used for financing activities from continuing and discontinued operations (327.8 ) (37.8 ) (395.6 ) (135.6 ) Discontinued operations: Total provided by operating activities — 64.4 34.6 94.3 Total used for investing activities — (5.1 ) (4.1 ) (7.6 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations — 59.3 30.5 86.7 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (3.8 ) (25.3 ) 0.2 (30.6 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (291.3 ) 343.4 (438.7 ) 172.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 510.2 307.2 657.6 478.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 218.9 650.6 218.9 650.6 Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations — 128.5 — 128.5 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of period $ 218.9 $ 522.1 $ 218.9 $ 522.1

CRANE COMPANY



Order Backlog (unaudited, in millions) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Aerospace & Electronics $ 675.1 $ 644.8 $ 613.1 $ 591.6 $ 534.4 Process Flow Technologies 352.9 363.0 368.8 353.7 348.6 Engineered Materials 14.5 16.8 16.2 18.5 22.0 Total backlog $ 1,042.5 $ 1,024.6 $ 998.1 $ 963.8 $ 905.0

CRANE COMPANY



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change $ Per Share $ (on $) Net sales (GAAP) $ 509.6 $ 530.3 (4 )% Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted Operating Profit Margin Operating profit (GAAP) $ 63.1 $ 43.7 44 % Operating profit margin (GAAP) 12.4 % 8.2 % Special items impacting operating profit: Transaction related expenses(a) 19.2 19.6 Repositioning related charges, net 1.7 1.3 Adjusted operating profit (Non-GAAP) $ 84.0 $ 64.6 30 % Adjusted operating profit margin (Non-GAAP) 16.5 % 12.2 % Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share Net income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 43.3 $ 0.75 Transaction related expenses(a) 19.2 0.33 Repositioning related charges, net 1.7 0.03 Impact of pension non-service costs 1.5 0.03 Tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments (2.3 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 63.4 $ 1.10 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Net income (GAAP) $ 43.3 Net income margin (GAAP) 8.5 % Adjustments to net income: Interest expense, net 4.5 Income tax expense 14.0 Depreciation 8.0 Amortization 1.8 Miscellaneous expense, net 1.3 Repositioning related charges, net 1.7 Transaction related expenses(a) 19.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 93.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 18.4 % (a) Represents transaction‑related expenses primarily associated with the separation.

