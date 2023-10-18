Crain’s New York Business Names Ryan to 2023 Best Places to Work in New York City List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been selected as one of the 2023 Crain’s Best Places to Work in New York City. This marks the third consecutive year Ryan has been honored with this recognition.





Partnering with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees at New York City-based companies to select the best places to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the 100 best companies to work for in the New York City area.

“We are thrilled to be selected as one of the Best Places to Work in The Big Apple for the third straight year,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “With the largest economy of any city in the U.S., New York City offers many top choices when it comes to employment. We are incredibly honored to be among the best companies where team members can grow their careers and achieve professional success.”

A two-step process determines which companies qualify as Best Places to Work in New York City. The first step consists of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics and is worth 25% of the overall score. The remaining 75% consists of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees concerning their workplace. The combined scores determine the final rankings.

To learn more about this year’s list of Best Places to Work in New York City, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

