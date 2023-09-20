Crain’s Chicago Business Names Ryan to 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago List

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been selected as one of the 2023 Crain’s Best Places to Work in Chicago. This marks the fifth consecutive year Ryan has been named to this prestigious list.





Partnering with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees at Chicago-based companies to select the best places to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the 100 best companies to work for in the Chicago area.

“As a workplace where giving and receiving feedback are engrained in our culture, we appreciate our team members’ feedback that allowed Ryan to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago once again,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “It is an incredible testament to their dedication and hard work in delivering world-class results and client service. A big thank you goes out to our team in the Windy City.”

A two-step process determines the Best Places to Work in Chicago. The first step consists of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics and is worth 25% of the overall score. The remaining 75% consists of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees concerning their workplace. The combined scores determine the final rankings.

To learn more about this year’s list of Best Places to Work in Chicago, visit here.

About Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis, and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. To keep these readers in the know, Crain’s relies on a staff of more than 20 experienced journalists. In addition, Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, Crain’s Chicago Business, that provides more profound analysis, commentary, special reports, and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events, and sponsored content, all to deepen readers’ understanding of local business.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

