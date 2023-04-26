Crackle Connex Joins Advertising Industry Standard Geopath for Out-of-home Audience Measurement for Redbox Kiosk Video Screens

Membership will also provide agencies access to planning tools to enhance advertising audience measurement

COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) today announced that Crackle Connex, the company’s sales platform, has signed to become a member of Geopath, the not-for-profit organization that provides the industry standard audience metrics for out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Crackle Connex will begin using Geopath data to understand audience targeting, audience measurement, and return on ad spend (ROAS) for more than 2,700 video screens on top of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Redbox kiosks nationwide.

Redbox continues to aggressively add video screens, which provide promotional messaging about upcoming titles and advertising opportunities for brands in high-traffic locations, including grocery stores, discount retailers, and convenience stores. Through Geopath, Crackle Connex will work with advertisers to target audiences more effectively and ensure their campaigns are successful.

“Geopath has built the most comprehensive platform for out-of-home audience measurement, which will be a massive asset for our brand partners’ campaigns on our Redbox kiosk video screens,” said Philippe Guelton, chief revenue officer of Crackle Connex. “With a greater understanding of the target audience, we can help ensure the success of these campaigns.”

“As the retail media network segment of OOH continues to rapidly grow and deliver high-impact results, I am pleased to welcome Crackle Connex as a new member of Geopath,” said Dylan Mabin, president of Geopath. “As the industry’s foundational source for measuring the value of OOH inventory, Geopath is uniquely equipped to provide our membership with the insights needed to increase the precision and accuracy of audience metrics, and ultimately enable advertisers to maximize the full potential of their OOH campaigns.”

