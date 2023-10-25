Home Business Wire CPSI to Webcast Its Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
CPSI to Webcast Its Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.


The live broadcast of CPSI’s conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com. The 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About CPSI

CPSI has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that support both the clinical and financial side of healthcare delivery. We provide business, consulting, and managed information technology (IT) services, including our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings, to help streamline day-to-day revenue functions, enhance productivity, and support the financial health of healthcare organizations. Our patient engagement solutions provide patients and providers with the critical information and tools they need to share existing clinical data and analytics that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care across an expansive base of community hospitals and post-acute care facilities with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. We make healthcare accessible through data-driven insights that support informed decisions and deliver workflow efficiencies, while keeping patients at the center of care. We are a healthcare solutions company. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.cpsi.com.

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

