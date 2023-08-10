Home Business Wire CPSI Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
CPSI Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.


Second Quarter 2023 Financial Overview

All comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

  • Bookings of $21.9 million compared to $23.8 million
  • Total revenue of $84.6 million compared to $82.7 million
  • RCM revenue of $47.8 million compared to $46.8 million
    • RCM revenue represented 58.2% of CPSI’s total recurring revenue and 56.4% of CPSI’s total revenue
  • GAAP net loss of $(2.8) million and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million
  • GAAP loss per diluted share of $(0.20) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.40
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million compared to $13.2 million
  • Cash provided by operations of $717,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2023

Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “This was a challenging quarter for CPSI. We are undergoing a significant and transformative change as an organization. The results we expect to ultimately come from the meaningful initiatives we have put in place over the past several quarters have not come to fruition just yet.

“Despite the headwinds we faced in the second quarter, we continued to grow our pipeline, saw further stabilization of our electronic health record (EHR) customer base, and underwent necessary measures to best position CPSI for the future. Our topline guidance for the year remains unchanged, but we have updated our expectations for adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact from outsized expenses in 2023. I know we are in a stronger position today than when I stepped into this role, and I remain confident that this year will be an important one as we establish a foothold for the future of CPSI,” added Fowler.

Financial Outlook1

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue of $340 million to $350 million, unchanged from prior guidance
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $52.5 million to $54.5 million, a decrease from the prior guidance of $59 million to $63 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $25.6 million to $27.6 million (no prior guidance)
______________________________________

1

Excluding revenues, the Company does not reconcile Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, as certain items that impact such GAAP financial measures such as severance and other nonrecurring charges, which may be significant, are outside the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please see the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for detailed information on calculating non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of other non-GAAP financial measures, see the non-GAAP financial reconciliation tables in this release.
 

Conference Call Information

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss second quarter 2023 results today, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Central time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com.

About CPSI

CPSI has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that support both the clinical and financial side of healthcare delivery. We provide business, consulting, and managed information technology (IT) services, including our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings, to help streamline day-to-day revenue functions, enhance productivity, and support the financial health of healthcare organizations. Our patient engagement solutions provide patients and providers with the critical information and tools they need to share existing clinical data and analytics that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care across an expansive base of community hospitals and post-acute care facilities with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. We make healthcare accessible through data-driven insights that support informed decisions and deliver workflow efficiencies, while keeping patients at the center of care. We are a healthcare solutions company. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward‑looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‑looking statements. Such factors may include: a public health crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic disruptions; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; transition to a subscription-based recurring revenue model and modernization of our technology; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lack of employment or non-competition agreement with most of our key personnel; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; potential material adverse effects due to macroeconomic conditions, including bank failures or changes in related regulation; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 
Sales revenues:
RCM

 $

                 47,760

 

 $

                 46,814

 

 $

                 96,391

 

 $

                 87,325

 
EHR

 

                     34,967

 

 

                     34,143

 

 

                     70,158

 

 

68,905

 
Patient engagement

 

                       1,895

 

 

                       1,769

 

 

                       4,306

 

 

                       4,367

 
Total sales revenues

 

                     84,622

 

 

                     82,726

 

 

                  170,855

 

 

                  160,597

 

 

56.4

%

 

56.6

%
Costs of sales:
RCM

 

                     27,119

 

 

                     25,382

 

 

                     54,302

 

 

                     45,780

 
EHR

 

                     15,891

 

 

                     15,721

 

 

                     32,239

 

 

                     31,061

 
Patient engagement

 

                       1,123

 

 

                           950

 

 

                       1,769

 

 

                       1,893

 
Total costs of sales

 

                     44,133

 

 

                     42,053

 

 

                     88,310

 

 

                     78,734

 
 
Gross profit

 

                     40,489

 

 

                     40,673

 

 

                     82,545

 

 

                     81,863

 
 
Operating expenses:
Product development

 

                     10,595

 

 

                       8,107

 

 

                     20,434

 

 

                     16,169

 
Sales and marketing

 

                       8,132

 

 

                       8,226

 

 

                     15,089

 

 

                     15,269

 
General and administrative

 

                     19,654

 

 

                     14,994

 

 

                     34,604

 

 

                     28,421

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

                       4,014

 

 

                       4,758

 

 

                       8,029

 

 

                       8,430

 
Total operating expenses

 

                     42,395

 

 

                     36,085

 

 

                     78,156

 

 

                     68,289

 
 
Operating income (loss)

 

                     (1,906

)

 

                       4,588

 

 

                       4,389

 

 

                     13,574

 
 
Other income (expense):
Other income

 

                             78

 

 

                           278

 

 

                           346

 

 

                           435

 
Gain on contingent consideration

 

                              –

 

 

                           330

 

 

                              –

 

 

                       1,580

 
Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

                              –

 

 

                        (125

)

 

                              –

 

 

                        (125

)
Interest expense

 

                     (2,664

)

 

                     (1,232

)

 

                     (5,334

)

 

                     (2,149

)
Total other income (expense)

 

                     (2,586

)

 

                        (749

)

 

                     (4,988

)

 

                        (259

)
 
Income (loss) before taxes

 

                     (4,492

)

 

                       3,839

 

 

                        (599

)

 

                     13,315

 
 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

                     (1,655

)

 

                           763

 

 

                        (846

)

 

                       2,126

 
 
Net income (loss)

 $

                 (2,837

)

 $

                    3,076

 

 $

                       247

 

 $

                 11,189

 
 
Net income (loss) per common share—basic

 $

                    (0.20

)

 $

                      0.21

 

 $

                      0.02

 

 $

                      0.76

 
Net income (loss) per common share—diluted

 $

                    (0.20

)

 $

                      0.21

 

 $

                      0.02

 

 $

                      0.76

 
 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2023

(unaudited)

 

Dec. 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

 $

                    7,246

 

 $

                    6,951

 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,796 and $2,854, respectively

 

                     54,889

 

 

                     51,311

 
Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $111 and $223, respectively)

 

                       4,670

 

 

                       4,474

 
Inventories

 

                           962

 

 

                           784

 
Prepaid income taxes

 

                       1,811

 

 

                           701

 
Prepaid expenses and other

 

                     12,891

 

 

                     10,338

 
Total current assets

 

                     82,469

 

 

                     74,559

 
 
Property & equipment, net

 

                       8,744

 

 

                       9,884

 
Software development costs, net

 

                     36,088

 

 

                     27,257

 
Operating lease assets

 

                       5,421

 

 

                       7,567

 
Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $392 and $326, respectively)

 

                       2,223

 

 

                       3,312

 
Other assets, net of current portion

 

                       7,595

 

 

                       8,131

 
Intangible assets, net

 

                     93,971

 

 

                  102,000

 
Goodwill

 

                  198,253

 

 

                  198,253

 
Total assets

 $

               434,764

 

 $

               430,963

 
 
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

 $

                 14,483

 

 $

                    7,035

 
Current portion of long-term debt

 

                       3,141

 

 

                       3,141

 
Deferred revenue

 

                       9,885

 

 

                     11,590

 
Accrued vacation

 

                       6,581

 

 

                       6,214

 
Other accrued liabilities

 

                     13,667

 

 

                     16,475

 
Total current liabilities

 

                     47,757

 

 

                     44,455

 
 
Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

                  141,420

 

 

                  136,388

 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

                       3,812

 

 

                       5,651

 
Deferred tax liabilities

 

                     11,225

 

 

                     12,758

 
Total liabilities

 

                  204,214

 

 

                  199,252

 
 
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,099 and 14,913 shares issued, respectively

 

                             15

 

 

                             15

 
Treasury stock, 570 and 483 shares, respectively

 

                  (17,032

)

 

                  (14,500

)
Additional paid-in capital

 

                  193,399

 

 

                  192,275

 
Retained earnings

 

                     54,168

 

 

                     53,921

 
Total stockholders’ equity

 

                  230,550

 

 

                  231,711

 
 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 $

               434,764

 

 $

               430,963

 
 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In ‘000s)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 
Operating activities:
Net income

 $

                       247

 

 $

                 11,189

 
Adjustments to net income:
Provision for credit losses

 

                           181

 

 

                       1,202

 
Deferred taxes

 

                     (1,533

)

 

                        (724

)
Stock-based compensation

 

                       1,124

 

 

                       3,420

 
Depreciation

 

                       1,095

 

 

                       1,269

 
Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

                              –

 

 

                           125

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

                       8,029

 

 

                       8,430

 
Amortization of software development costs

 

                       3,312

 

 

                       1,259

 
Amortization of deferred finance costs

 

                           180

 

 

                           152

 
Gain on contingent consideration

 

                              –

 

 

                     (1,580

)
Non-cash operating lease costs

 

                       1,211

 

 

                           940

 
Loss on disposal of PP&E

 

                           117

 

 

                              –

 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

                     (3,806

)

 

                     (9,934

)
Financing receivables

 

                           940

 

 

                       3,376

 
Inventories

 

                        (178

)

 

                        (273

)
Prepaid expenses and other

 

                     (2,017

)

 

                     (4,547

)
Accounts payable

 

                       7,448

 

 

                        (469

)
Deferred revenue

 

                     (1,705

)

 

                       2,625

 
Operating lease liabilities

 

                     (1,067

)

 

                        (940

)
Other liabilities

 

                     (2,278

)

 

                       1,126

 
Prepaid income taxes

 

                     (1,110

)

 

                       2,457

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

                     10,190

 

 

                     19,103

 
 
Investing activities:
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired

 

                              –

 

 

                  (43,814

)
Investment in software development

 

                  (12,143

)

 

                     (8,739

)
Purchases of property and equipment

 

                           (72

)

 

                           (88

)
Net cash used in investing activities

 

                  (12,215

)

 

                  (52,641

)
 
Financing activities:
Treasury stock purchases

 

                     (2,532

)

 

                     (4,248

)
Proceeds from long-term debt

 

                              –

 

 

                           575

 
Payments of long-term debt principal

 

                     (1,750

)

 

                     (1,813

)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

                     11,602

 

 

                     48,000

 
Payments of revolving line of credit

 

                     (5,000

)

 

                     (5,300

)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

                       2,320

 

 

                     37,214

 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

                           295

 

 

                       3,676

 
 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

                       6,951

 

 

                     11,431

 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 $

                    7,246

 

 $

                 15,107

 
 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Bookings

(In ‘000s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended
In ‘000s

6/30/2023

 

6/30/2022

 

6/30/2023

 

6/30/2022
RCM(1)

 $

                 13,648

  

 $

                 14,847

 $

                 25,748

  

 $

                 23,414
EHR(2)

 

                       7,433

  

 

                       8,222

 

                     15,751

  

 

                     18,468
Patient engagement(1)

 

                           867

  

 

                           730

 

                       1,343

  

 

                       2,314
               
Total

 $

                 21,948

  

 $

                 23,799

 $

                 42,842

  

 $

                 44,196
     

(1)

 Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts).

(2)

 Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales.
 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Bookings Composition

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended
 

6/30/2023

 

6/30/2022

 

6/30/2023

 

6/30/2022
RCM    
Net new(1)

 $

                    3,196

  

 $

                    4,404

 $

                    7,616

  

 $

                    8,760
Cross-sell(1)

 

                     10,122

  

 

                       7,734

 

                     15,868

  

 

                     11,807
TruCode

 

                           330

  

 

                       2,709

 

                       2,264

  

 

                       2,847
EHR    
Non-subscription sales(2)

 

                       4,047

  

 

                       4,873

 

                       8,111

  

 

                       8,139
Subscription revenue(3)

 

                       2,408

  

 

                       2,383

 

                       5,615

  

 

                       8,454
Other

 

                           978

  

 

                           966

 

                       2,025

  

 

                       1,875
Patient engagement

 

                           867

  

 

                           730

 

                       1,343

  

 

                       2,314
             
Total

 $

                 21,948

 

 $

                 23,799

 $

                 42,842

 

 $

                 44,196

     

(1)

 “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution.

(2)

 Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

(3)

 Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

Tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

Read full story here

