CPSI Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.





Second Quarter 2023 Financial Overview

All comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

Bookings of $21.9 million compared to $23.8 million

Total revenue of $84.6 million compared to $82.7 million

RCM revenue of $47.8 million compared to $46.8 million RCM revenue represented 58.2% of CPSI’s total recurring revenue and 56.4% of CPSI’s total revenue

GAAP net loss of $(2.8) million and non-GAAP net income of $5.7 million

GAAP loss per diluted share of $(0.20) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.40

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million compared to $13.2 million

Cash provided by operations of $717,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2023

Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of CPSI, said, “This was a challenging quarter for CPSI. We are undergoing a significant and transformative change as an organization. The results we expect to ultimately come from the meaningful initiatives we have put in place over the past several quarters have not come to fruition just yet.

“Despite the headwinds we faced in the second quarter, we continued to grow our pipeline, saw further stabilization of our electronic health record (EHR) customer base, and underwent necessary measures to best position CPSI for the future. Our topline guidance for the year remains unchanged, but we have updated our expectations for adjusted EBITDA to reflect the impact from outsized expenses in 2023. I know we are in a stronger position today than when I stepped into this role, and I remain confident that this year will be an important one as we establish a foothold for the future of CPSI,” added Fowler.

Financial Outlook1

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue of $340 million to $350 million, unchanged from prior guidance

Adjusted EBITDA of $52.5 million to $54.5 million, a decrease from the prior guidance of $59 million to $63 million

Non-GAAP net income of $25.6 million to $27.6 million (no prior guidance)

______________________________________ 1 Excluding revenues, the Company does not reconcile Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, as certain items that impact such GAAP financial measures such as severance and other nonrecurring charges, which may be significant, are outside the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please see the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for detailed information on calculating non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of other non-GAAP financial measures, see the non-GAAP financial reconciliation tables in this release.

Conference Call Information



CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss second quarter 2023 results today, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. Central time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com.

About CPSI



CPSI has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that support both the clinical and financial side of healthcare delivery. We provide business, consulting, and managed information technology (IT) services, including our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings, to help streamline day-to-day revenue functions, enhance productivity, and support the financial health of healthcare organizations. Our patient engagement solutions provide patients and providers with the critical information and tools they need to share existing clinical data and analytics that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care across an expansive base of community hospitals and post-acute care facilities with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. We make healthcare accessible through data-driven insights that support informed decisions and deliver workflow efficiencies, while keeping patients at the center of care. We are a healthcare solutions company. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward‑looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‑looking statements. Such factors may include: a public health crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic disruptions; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; transition to a subscription-based recurring revenue model and modernization of our technology; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lack of employment or non-competition agreement with most of our key personnel; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; potential material adverse effects due to macroeconomic conditions, including bank failures or changes in related regulation; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales revenues: RCM $ 47,760 $ 46,814 $ 96,391 $ 87,325 EHR 34,967 34,143 70,158 68,905 Patient engagement 1,895 1,769 4,306 4,367 Total sales revenues 84,622 82,726 170,855 160,597 56.4 % 56.6 % Costs of sales: RCM 27,119 25,382 54,302 45,780 EHR 15,891 15,721 32,239 31,061 Patient engagement 1,123 950 1,769 1,893 Total costs of sales 44,133 42,053 88,310 78,734 Gross profit 40,489 40,673 82,545 81,863 Operating expenses: Product development 10,595 8,107 20,434 16,169 Sales and marketing 8,132 8,226 15,089 15,269 General and administrative 19,654 14,994 34,604 28,421 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,014 4,758 8,029 8,430 Total operating expenses 42,395 36,085 78,156 68,289 Operating income (loss) (1,906 ) 4,588 4,389 13,574 Other income (expense): Other income 78 278 346 435 Gain on contingent consideration – 330 – 1,580 Loss on extinguishment of debt – (125 ) – (125 ) Interest expense (2,664 ) (1,232 ) (5,334 ) (2,149 ) Total other income (expense) (2,586 ) (749 ) (4,988 ) (259 ) Income (loss) before taxes (4,492 ) 3,839 (599 ) 13,315 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,655 ) 763 (846 ) 2,126 Net income (loss) $ (2,837 ) $ 3,076 $ 247 $ 11,189 Net income (loss) per common share—basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.76 Net income (loss) per common share—diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.21 $ 0.02 $ 0.76

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In ‘000s, except per share data) June 30, 2023 (unaudited) Dec. 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,246 $ 6,951 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,796 and $2,854, respectively 54,889 51,311 Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $111 and $223, respectively) 4,670 4,474 Inventories 962 784 Prepaid income taxes 1,811 701 Prepaid expenses and other 12,891 10,338 Total current assets 82,469 74,559 Property & equipment, net 8,744 9,884 Software development costs, net 36,088 27,257 Operating lease assets 5,421 7,567 Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $392 and $326, respectively) 2,223 3,312 Other assets, net of current portion 7,595 8,131 Intangible assets, net 93,971 102,000 Goodwill 198,253 198,253 Total assets $ 434,764 $ 430,963 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,483 $ 7,035 Current portion of long-term debt 3,141 3,141 Deferred revenue 9,885 11,590 Accrued vacation 6,581 6,214 Other accrued liabilities 13,667 16,475 Total current liabilities 47,757 44,455 Long-term debt, net of current portion 141,420 136,388 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,812 5,651 Deferred tax liabilities 11,225 12,758 Total liabilities 204,214 199,252 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,099 and 14,913 shares issued, respectively 15 15 Treasury stock, 570 and 483 shares, respectively (17,032 ) (14,500 ) Additional paid-in capital 193,399 192,275 Retained earnings 54,168 53,921 Total stockholders’ equity 230,550 231,711 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 434,764 $ 430,963

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 247 $ 11,189 Adjustments to net income: Provision for credit losses 181 1,202 Deferred taxes (1,533 ) (724 ) Stock-based compensation 1,124 3,420 Depreciation 1,095 1,269 Loss on extinguishment of debt – 125 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 8,029 8,430 Amortization of software development costs 3,312 1,259 Amortization of deferred finance costs 180 152 Gain on contingent consideration – (1,580 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 1,211 940 Loss on disposal of PP&E 117 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,806 ) (9,934 ) Financing receivables 940 3,376 Inventories (178 ) (273 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,017 ) (4,547 ) Accounts payable 7,448 (469 ) Deferred revenue (1,705 ) 2,625 Operating lease liabilities (1,067 ) (940 ) Other liabilities (2,278 ) 1,126 Prepaid income taxes (1,110 ) 2,457 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,190 19,103 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash acquired – (43,814 ) Investment in software development (12,143 ) (8,739 ) Purchases of property and equipment (72 ) (88 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,215 ) (52,641 ) Financing activities: Treasury stock purchases (2,532 ) (4,248 ) Proceeds from long-term debt – 575 Payments of long-term debt principal (1,750 ) (1,813 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 11,602 48,000 Payments of revolving line of credit (5,000 ) (5,300 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,320 37,214 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 295 3,676 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,951 11,431 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 7,246 $ 15,107

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In ‘000s) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In ‘000s 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 RCM(1) $ 13,648 $ 14,847 $ 25,748 $ 23,414 EHR(2) 7,433 8,222 15,751 18,468 Patient engagement(1) 867 730 1,343 2,314 Total $ 21,948 $ 23,799 $ 42,842 $ 44,196 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts). (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Bookings Composition (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 RCM Net new(1) $ 3,196 $ 4,404 $ 7,616 $ 8,760 Cross-sell(1) 10,122 7,734 15,868 11,807 TruCode 330 2,709 2,264 2,847 EHR Non-subscription sales(2) 4,047 4,873 8,111 8,139 Subscription revenue(3) 2,408 2,383 5,615 8,454 Other 978 966 2,025 1,875 Patient engagement 867 730 1,343 2,314 Total $ 21,948 $ 23,799 $ 42,842 $ 44,196 (1) “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, such bookings are generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder



Chief Marketing Officer



Tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com

(251) 639-8100

Read full story here