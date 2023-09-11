Home Business Wire CPSI Announces Participation in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023
MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Chambless, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26-28, 2023, in New York City.


In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s fireside chat available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://investors.cpsi.com, starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time /10:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

About CPSI

CPSI has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that support both the clinical and financial side of healthcare delivery. We provide business, consulting, and managed information technology (IT) services, including our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings, to help streamline day-to-day revenue functions, enhance productivity, and support the financial health of healthcare organizations. Our patient engagement solutions provide patients and providers with the critical information and tools they need to share existing clinical data and analytics that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care across an expansive base of community hospitals and post-acute care facilities with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. We make healthcare accessible through data-driven insights that support informed decisions and deliver workflow efficiencies, while keeping patients at the center of care. We are a healthcare solutions company. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.cpsi.com.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

