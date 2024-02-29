Home Business Wire CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results
CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.


Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Overview

All comparisons are to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

  • Bookings of $26.0 million compared to $24.7 million
  • Total revenue of $85.9 million compared to $83.2 million
  • Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) revenue of $51.0 million compared to $45.7 million
    • RCM revenue represented 60.7% of CPSI’s total recurring revenue and 59.3% of CPSI’s total revenue
  • GAAP loss per diluted share of $(2.92) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.36
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million compared to $13.2 million

Full Year 2023 Financial Overview

All comparisons are to the year ended December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted.

  • Bookings of $85.1 million compared to $89.4 million
  • Total revenue of $339.4 million compared to $326.6 million
  • Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) revenue of $193.9 million compared to $179.9 million
    • RCM revenue represented 58.9% of CPSI’s total recurring revenue and 57.1% of CPSI’s total revenue
  • GAAP loss per diluted share of $(3.15) and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.79
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $47.6 million compared to $55.9 million

“Despite the challenges we faced in 2023, we were able to finish out the year with a strong fourth quarter in terms of revenue performance, and we kicked off 2024 with the exciting news announcing our imminent rebrand to TruBridge,” said Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of CPSI. “Unifying our identity under this brand reflects our transformation as an organization that is leveraging its strengths and expertise to deliver a more cohesive and comprehensive suite of solutions to our customers.

“We believe that the investments we made to enhance our business over the past few quarters will provide us with a strong foundation from which to grow. We see a significant opportunity ahead to improve the financial health of our community hospital partners, and we are confident that our recent acquisition of Viewgol has only strengthened our position in the market. We look forward to seizing this opportunity and making further progress throughout 2024.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Outlook1

For the first quarter 2024, the Company is providing an initial outlook of:

  • Revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million to $9.5 million

2024 Financial Outlook1
For the full year 2024, the Company is providing an initial outlook of:

  • Revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $45 million to $50 million

Conference Call Information

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2023 results today, Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Central time/4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com.

About CPSI

CPSI has over four decades of experience in connecting providers, patients and communities with innovative solutions that support both the clinical and financial side of healthcare delivery. We provide business, consulting, and managed information technology (IT) services, including our industry leading HFMA Peer Reviewed® suite of revenue cycle management (RCM) offerings, to help streamline day-to-day revenue functions, enhance productivity, and support the financial health of healthcare organizations. Our patient engagement solutions provide patients and providers with the critical information and tools they need to share existing clinical data and analytics that support value-based care, improve outcomes, and increase patient satisfaction. We support efficient patient care across an expansive base of community hospitals with electronic health record (EHR) product offerings that successfully integrate data between care settings. We make healthcare accessible through data-driven insights that support informed decisions and deliver workflow efficiencies, while keeping patients at the center of care. We are a healthcare solutions company. We clear the way for care. For more information, please visit www.cpsi.com. 

1

Excluding revenues, the Company does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis as certain items that impact Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income such as severance and other nonrecurring charges, which may be significant, are outside the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please see the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for detailed information on calculating non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of other non-GAAP financial measures, see the non-GAAP financial reconciliation tables in this release.
 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward‑looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‑looking statements. Such factors may include: a public health crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and related economic disruptions; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; transition to a subscription-based recurring revenue model and modernization of our technology; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lack of employment or non-competition agreement with most of our key personnel; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; potential material adverse effects due to macroeconomic conditions, including bank failures or changes in related regulation; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 
Revenues
RCM

 $

                 50,956

 

 $

                 45,670

 

 $

               193,929

 

 $

               179,870

 
EHR

 

                     33,412

 

 

                     35,968

 

 

                  138,063

 

 

139,823

 
Patient engagement

 

                       1,500

 

 

                       1,586

 

 

                       7,443

 

 

                       6,955

 
Total revenues

 

                     85,868

 

 

                     83,224

 

 

                  339,435

 

 

                  326,648

 
 
Expenses 
Costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)
RCM

 

                     28,731

 

 

                     25,956

 

 

                  110,192

 

 

                     97,024

 
EHR

 

                     14,153

 

 

                     17,497

 

 

                     62,048

 

 

                     65,661

 
Patient engagement

 

                           810

 

 

                       1,061

 

 

                       3,628

 

 

                       3,856

 
Total costs of revenue (exclusive of amortization and depreciation)

 

                     43,694

 

 

                     44,514

 

 

                  175,868

 

 

                  166,541

 
Product development

 

                     10,347

 

 

                       9,001

 

 

                     37,246

 

 

                     31,898

 
Sales and marketing

 

                       6,143

 

 

                       4,553

 

 

                     28,049

 

 

                     27,131

 
General and administrative

 

                     21,682

 

 

                     14,650

 

 

                     76,153

 

 

                     54,965

 
Amortization

 

                       6,974

 

 

                       5,687

 

 

                     24,522

 

 

                     20,887

 
Depreciation

 

                           554

 

 

                           553

 

 

                       1,946

 

 

                       2,443

 
Impairment of goodwill

 

                     35,913

 

 

                              –

 

 

                     35,913

 

 

                              –

 
Impairment of trademark intangibles

 

                       2,342

 

 

                              –

 

 

                       2,342

 

 

                              –

 
Total expenses

 

                  127,649

 

 

                     78,958

 

 

                  382,039

 

 

                  303,865

 
 
Operating income (loss)

 

                  (41,781

)

  

 

                       4,266

 

 

                  (42,604

)

 

                     22,783

 
 
Other income (expense):
Other income 

 

                           176

 

 

                           264

 

 

                           745

 

 

                       1,178

 
Gain (loss) on contingent consideration

 

                              –

 

 

                        (427

)

 

                              –

 

 

                           565

 
Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

                              –

 

 

                              –

 

 

                              –

 

 

                        (125

)
Interest expense

 

                     (4,116

)

 

                     (2,276

)

 

                  (12,521

)

 

                     (6,320

)
Total other income (expense)

 

                     (3,940

)

 

                     (2,439

)

 

                  (11,776

)

 

                     (4,702

)
 
Income (loss) before taxes

 

                  (45,721

)

 

                       1,827

 

 

                  (54,380

)

 

                     18,081

 
 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

                     (3,247

)

 

                        (690

)

 

                     (8,591

)

 

                       2,214

 
 
Net income (loss) (1)

 $

               (42,474

)

 $

                    2,517

 

 $

               (45,789

)

 $

                 15,867

 
 
Net income (loss) per common share—basic

 $

                    (2.92

)

 $

                      0.17

 

 $

                    (3.15

)

 $

                      1.08

 
Net income (loss) per common share—diluted

 $

                    (2.92

)

 $

                      0.17

 

 $

                    (3.15

)

 $

                      1.08

 
 
Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations:
Basic

 

                     14,205

 

 

                     14,210

 

 

                     14,187

 

 

                     14,356

 
Diluted

 

                     14,205

 

 

                     14,210

 

 

                     14,187

 

 

                     14,356

 
 
(1) In connection with the Company’s disposition of AHT in January 2024 and other factors, management is finalizing certain line items in the financial statements included herein, primarily related to the amount of goodwill impairment. Any change to the amount of goodwill impairment set forth in this earnings release (and the corresponding impact on related line items) is not expected to be material. The final amount of goodwill impairment and the amounts of impacted line items for fiscal year 2023 will be reflected in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any change to the amounts for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be provided on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website.
 
 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2023

(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

 $

                    3,848

 

 $

                    6,951

 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,631 and $2,854, respectively

 

                     59,723

 

 

                     51,311

 
Financing receivables, current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $319 and $223, respectively)

 

                       3,997

 

 

                       4,474

 
Inventories

 

                           475

 

 

                           784

 
Prepaid income taxes

 

                       1,628

 

 

                           701

 
Prepaid expenses and other

 

                     15,807

 

 

                     10,338

 
Assets of held for sale disposal group

 

                     25,754

 

 

                              –

 
Total current assets

 

                  111,232

 

 

                     74,559

 
 
Property & equipment, net

 

                       8,974

 

 

                       9,884

 
Software development costs, net

 

                     39,139

 

 

                     27,257

 
Operating lease assets

 

                       5,192

 

 

                       7,567

 
Financing receivables, net of current portion (net of allowance for expected credit losses of $97 and $326, respectively)

 

                       1,226

 

 

                       3,312

 
Other assets, net of current portion

 

                       7,314

 

 

                       8,131

 
Intangible assets, net

 

                     89,213

 

 

                  102,000

 
Goodwill

 

                  171,909

 

 

                  198,253

 
Total assets

 $

               434,199

 

 $

               430,963

 
 
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

 $

                 10,133

 

 $

                    7,035

 
Current portion of long-term debt

 

                       3,141

 

 

                       3,141

 
Deferred revenue

 

                       8,677

 

 

                     11,590

 
Accrued vacation

 

                       5,410

 

 

                       6,214

 
Liabilities of held for sale disposal group

 

                           754

 

 

                              –

 
Other accrued liabilities

 

                     19,892

 

 

                     16,475

 
Total current liabilities

 

                     48,007

 

 

                     44,455

 
 
Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

                  195,270

 

 

                  136,388

 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

                       3,074

 

 

                       5,651

 
Deferred tax liabilities

 

                       1,230

 

 

                     12,758

 
Total liabilities

 

                  247,581

 

 

                  199,252

 
 
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 15,121 and 14,913 shares issued, respectively

 

                             15

 

 

                             15

 
Treasury stock, 572 and 483 shares, respectively

 

                  (17,075

)

 

                  (14,500

)
Additional paid-in capital

 

                  195,546

 

 

                  192,275

 
Retained earnings

 

                       8,132

 

 

                     53,921

 
Total stockholders’ equity

 

                  186,618

 

 

                  231,711

 
 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 $

               434,199

 

 $

               430,963

 
 
 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In ‘000s)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)

 $

               (45,789

)

 $

                 15,867

 
Adjustments to net income:
Provision for credit losses

 

                       1,920

 

 

                           992

 
Deferred taxes

 

                  (11,305

)

 

                     (6,688

)
Stock-based compensation

 

                       3,271

 

 

                       5,173

 
Depreciation

 

                       1,946

 

 

                       2,443

 
Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

                              –

 

 

                           125

 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

                     16,426

 

 

                     17,403

 
Amortization of software development costs

 

                       8,096

 

 

                       3,484

 
Amortization of deferred finance costs

 

                           359

 

 

                           332

 
Impairment of goodwill

 

                     35,913

 

 

                              –

 
Impairment of trademark intangibles

 

                       2,342

 

 

                              –

 
Gain on contingent consideration

 

                              –

 

 

                        (565

)
Non-cash operating lease costs

 

                       1,602

 

 

                              –

 
Loss on disposal of PP&E

 

                           117

 

 

                              –

 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

                  (11,319

)

 

                  (12,428

)
Financing receivables

 

                       2,659

 

 

                       6,144

 
Inventories

 

                           309

 

 

                             71

 
Prepaid expenses and other

 

                     (4,554

)

 

                     (2,930

)
Accounts payable

 

                       3,075

 

 

                     (1,429

)
Deferred revenue

 

                     (2,913

)

 

                             61

 
Operating lease liabilities

 

                     (2,063

)

 

                              –

 
Other liabilities

 

                       1,894

 

 

                           422

 
Prepaid income taxes

 

                        (927

)

 

                       3,898

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

                       1,059

 

 

                     32,375

 
 
Investing activities:
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired

 

                  (36,705

)

 

                  (43,364

)
Investment in software development

 

                  (23,059

)

 

                  (19,097

)
Purchases of property and equipment

 

                        (346

)

 

                        (270

)
Net cash used in investing activities

 

                  (60,110

)

 

                  (62,731

)
 
Financing activities:
Treasury stock purchases

 

                     (2,575

)

 

                  (11,924

)
Proceeds from long-term debt

 

                              –

 

 

                           575

 
Payments of long-term debt principal

 

                     (3,500

)

 

                     (3,563

)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

                     67,023

 

 

                     48,000

 
Payments of revolving line of credit

 

                     (5,000

)

 

                     (5,300

)
Payments of contingent consideration

 

                              –

 

 

                     (1,935

)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

                              –

 

 

                             23

 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

                     55,948

 

 

                     25,876

 
 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

                     (3,103

)

 

                     (4,480

)
 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

                       6,951

 

 

                     11,431

 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 $

                    3,848

 

 $

                    6,951

 
 
 
 
 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Bookings

(In ‘000s)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,
In ‘000s

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022
RCM(1)

 $

                 14,158

  

 $

                 13,373

 $

                 48,986

  

 $

                 48,065
EHR(2)

 

                     10,888

  

 

                     10,678

 

                     33,143

  

 

                     38,152
Patient engagement(1)

 

                           969

  

 

                           620

 

                       2,973

  

 

                       3,188
             
Total

 $

                 26,015

  

 $

                 24,671

 $

                 85,102

  

 $

                 89,405
     

(1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts).

(2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support) for perpetual license system sales and total contract price for SaaS sales.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

Tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

