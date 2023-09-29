CPI Card Group® Named One of the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report

LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company providing a range of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance, has been named one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News and World Report.









CPI was recognized in the Industrials and Business Services industry group category in the 2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For by Industry list published on September 26. The ratings, which are compiled to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them, highlight 349 publicly traded companies across 20 industries that stand out among their peers for employee satisfaction.

“We are proud to be named one of U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 Best Companies to Work For,” said Sonya Vollmer, Chief Human Resources Officer at CPI. “We know our people are critically important, and this recognition is a testament to how our culture is translating into a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and a sense of belonging. In turn, our committed and talented employees help deliver on our promise to our customers by empowering their business success. I want to thank all our employees – it is because of the continued dedication of our people that this recognition is possible.”

Companies are selected based on how they rate within their respective industries for meeting employee expectations in the categories of quality of pay, work-life balance, job stability, comfort, belongingness, and professional development opportunities. U.S. News analyzes publicly available employee sentiment and other data as components of its selection criteria.

“The 2024 list recognizes companies that scored highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience in their respective industries,” said U.S. News Managing Editor of Money Susannah Snider.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities – located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day.

Learn more at www.CPICardGroup.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Contacts

Dix & Eaton for CPI Card Group



Daijha Johnson



216-241-4623



media@cpicardgroup.com