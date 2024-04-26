Home Business Wire CPI Card Group Inc. to Release First Quarter Results on May 7,...
CPI Card Group Inc. to Release First Quarter Results on May 7, 2024

LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payments technology company and leading provider of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service-based instant issuance, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its first quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer John Lowe and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hochstadt.


CPI Card Group’s financial results for the first quarter will be released before the markets open on May 7, 2024. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group – Investor Relations (https://investor.cpicardgroup.com).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:

U.S. dial-in number (toll-free): 888-330-3573

International: 646-960-0677

Conference ID: 8062733

Webcast Link: CPI Q1 Webcast or at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until May 21, 2024 at:

U.S. dial-in number (toll free): 800-770-2030

International: 609-800-9909

Conference ID: 8062733

A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on CPI Card Group Inc.’s Investor Relations web site: https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card and digital solutions, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI was named one of the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News and World Report and is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

