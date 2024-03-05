Home Business Wire CPACharge Launches Next Day Payments
CPACharge Launches Next Day Payments

Online Payment Solution Developed Specifically For CPA’s Enhances Services To Increase Funding Availability For Accounting Firms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountingCPACharge, an online payment solution developed specifically for accounting professionals, announced its Next Day Payments feature. This key update in the CPACharge platform addresses the crucial need for access to funds for accounting firms to improve cash flow management.


“We understand the importance of our customers’ time and are excited to introduce next day payments for professionals to access incoming funds faster”, said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of CPACharge.“As we widen our competitive advantage in the market, we will continue to empower our customers with the latest innovation to help their businesses grow.”

Accounting firms often face the challenge of a 30-60 day delay between completing tasks and receiving payments. CPACharge’s next day payments will provide eligible firms with:

  • Improved cash flow management
  • Expedited deposit timelines
  • Rapid turnaround time for transactions

CPACharge prioritizes evolving its services to meet the needs of accounting professionals for their business. The next day payments feature is a testament to this commitment, delivering customers a powerful tool to maximize their financial operations.

The announcement of CPACharge next day payments comes on the heels of AffiniPay’s news announcing the launch of AffiniPay IQ and in-person payment abilities which will be rolling out to customers later this year.

For more information please visit: here.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment solution developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 40 software solutions and is trusted by 50,000 firms. CPACharge is the only payment solution offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by more than 40 state CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

Media Contact
Keely Leonard

CPACharge PR Director

512-368-8988

kleonard@affinipay.com

