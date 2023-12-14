Cozy Community Sim Palia Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Download Palia for Free from the Nintendo eShop Today to Earn Exclusive Rewards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palians, rejoice! Singularity 6’s charming free-to-play, cozy community sim MMO arrives for free on Nintendo Switch today. Players can now experience the pick-up-and-play adventure in true cross-platform and cross-progression style across PC and Nintendo Switch! Existing and prospective Palians are encouraged to download Palia now for free from the Nintendo eShop. Players that download and link their Palia account to their Nintendo Switch device will receive a treasure trove of time-exclusive rewards, such as the Freshly Painted Froggy Bucket, Mushroom Glider, and Leapfroggy Outfit.





As a first-of-its-kind community sim multiplayer title, Palia offers a unique blend of community building, adventure, and relaxation in an enchanting world that Nintendo Switch players can now call home. Since its initial release in August 2023, Palia has welcomed millions of players from around the world to explore the game’s vibrant world, including in-game events, new playable areas, and more.

“When we set out to create Palia, our goal was to bring a new standard of play to the community sim genre, and we’re incredibly proud of the community that has rallied behind our vision for the game,” said Aidan Karabaich, Co-Founder and Game Director at Singularity 6. “Launching on Nintendo Switch is a significant milestone for Palia’s development, and we’re thrilled to welcome a whole new audience into Palia’s friendly and welcoming community. We plan to continue evolving the cozy community sim genre with Palia for years to come.”

Palia’s pick-up-and-play gameplay is a perfect fit on Nintendo Switch. Players can continue hopping in and out of their favorite activities, such as hunting, fishing, designing their homes and embarking on quests in the comfiest way. And when players link their Palia account to their Nintendo Switch at launch, they will earn several rewards, including:

Freshly Painted Froggy Bucket Log-in Reward : Log-in and play Palia starting on launch day to claim this time-limited crimson variant of the fan-favorite Froggy Bucket before the reward window croaks in March.

: Log-in and play starting on launch day to claim this time-limited crimson variant of the fan-favorite Froggy Bucket before the reward window croaks in March. Account Linking Mushroom Glider Reward : Link your Nintendo Switch with a Palia account to receive a unique new glider that will have you traversing the Palian landscape faster than a rogue Flothinger.

: Link your Nintendo Switch with a Palia account to receive a unique new glider that will have you traversing the Palian landscape faster than a rogue Flothinger. Account Linking Leapfroggy Outfit Reward: Switch up your look and hop around in style when you link your Nintendo Switch and your Palia accounts to earn the Leapfroggy Outfit reward.

Palia is currently available on PC for players in North American and Western European regions, with more regions coming soon, and on Nintendo Switch it’s available globally outside of China, Russia and Argentina. Languages supported in Palia include: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Korean, Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional, and Japanese with additional language support planned for future updates.

ABOUT SINGULARITY 6

Singularity 6 is a game development studio based in Los Angeles, California. The studio’s mission is to forge alternate worlds that deepen players’ lives. Inspired by their personal stories of identity, friendship, and online social experiences, Singularity 6 is putting together an immersive online world where players can feel like they truly belong. For more information, please visit https://www.singularity6.com/.

