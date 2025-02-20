COVU Increases Series A to Over $22M After Hitting Key Milestones, Bringing Total Funding to $32M

Originally planned as a $4M extension, strong investor interest led to an oversubscribed $10M raise to accelerate AI-native insurance servicing and marketplace expansion.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--COVU, the AI-native leader in insurance customer management and risk advisory, today announced that it has increased its Series A to $22 million after successfully hitting key milestones, bringing its total funding to date to $32 million.

Originally structured as a milestone-based financing, due to strong investor demand, it was expanded to $10 million and became oversubscribed. The round was led by Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), the lead investor from COVU’s initial Series A, with participation from True Global Ventures (TGV) as a new investor. In addition to this funding, COVU has secured access to additional venture debt, further strengthening its financial position to scale AI innovation and expand its services for insurance agencies and partners.

This announcement follows COVU’s previously announced $12.5 million Series A, and the company is now in the process of securing over $30 million in additional debt financing to further scale its platform.

AI and Human Collaboration: The Future of Insurance

As AI transforms industries, COVU believes that the future of insurance is not AI alone—nor is it humans alone. In an industry where licensed professionals and agencies play a critical role, AI must be a collaborative force, empowering agents and brokers rather than replacing them.

“We believe the future of insurance is in collaboration between AI and human expertise,” said Ali Safavi, Co-Founder and CEO of COVU. “Insurance is not just about transactions—it’s about trust, protection, and high-quality service. AI enhances efficiency, but licensed professionals provide the expertise and relationships that clients rely on. This funding allows us to scale our mission of delivering seamless, AI-powered insurance servicing that empowers agencies rather than displacing them.”

Scaling AI-Native Insurance Services

This funding comes on the back of COVU growing 3-4x last year, launching its AI capabilities, and already closing 1 out of 3 customer cases without human intervention. With this investment, COVU will:

Expand its AI-native roll-up and marketplace business, creating more opportunities for agencies and brokers to leverage AI for smarter customer management.

Enhance AI automation capabilities, driving even greater operational efficiency and faster case resolution, all while maintaining human oversight where it matters most.

Strengthen partnerships within the insurance ecosystem, ensuring that agencies and licensed professionals continue to play a pivotal role in risk management and customer service.

Investor Confidence in COVU’s Model

Dušan Stojanović, General Partner at True Global Ventures, highlighted AI’s potential to enhance the insurance industry:

“With the insurance sector undergoing rapid Digital transformation, COVU is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to augment human expertise rather than replace it. By automating routine tasks, offering proactive risk assessments, COVU helps agents focus on customer relationships while improving operational efficiency.”

“We see AI as a powerful enabler for financial and insurance professionals rather than a threat to their roles. COVU is transforming the insurance industry by allowing agents to harness AI-driven insights, automate administrative work, and provide truly personalized services. This aligns perfectly with our vision of investing in high-growth AI companies led by experienced entrepreneurs.”

Eric Benhamou, General Partner at BGV, reaffirmed BGV’s continued support:

“From the start, we believed in COVU’s ability to lead the AI-native revolution in insurance. Their ability to scale AI-driven automation while maintaining a deep commitment to the role of human expertise sets them apart. We are proud to continue backing their vision.”

About COVU

COVU is the AI-native leader in insurance customer management and risk advisory services. By blending intelligent automation with human expertise, COVU empowers agencies, brokers, and financial institutions to deliver better risk management, improve customer retention, and drive business growth. With its AI-native roll-up and marketplace, COVU is setting a new standard for the future of insurance services.

About True Global Ventures

True Global Ventures (TGV) is a global venture capital firm with two actively deploying funds: TGV 4 Plus Fund (early stage) and TGV Opportunity Fund (late stage). The firm focuses on AI and technology-driven businesses, with a strong track record in enterprise AI and blockchain investments, supporting ventures that drive transformative change.

