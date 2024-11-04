Covisian Acquires CX Management Company Centrinex

Strategic acquisition expands Covisian’s presence in the U.S.; introduces GenAI capabilities to improve the “last mile” of customer interactions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Covisian Group, a technology company specializing in providing services and technologies to improve customer experiences (CX) globally, has announced the acquisition of Centrinex, a 600-employee contact center management company based in Lenexa, Kansas.





Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Covisian owns and operates 46 contact center management sites across Europe and South America, handling more than 1 million customer interactions daily. Covisian, with its primary tech hub in New York, now adds a CX management location in the U.S., bringing with it a diversified portfolio of end customers across financial services, healthcare, transportation and other industries.

“Working under the umbrella of the Covisian Group will allow us to continue to modernize our operations and embrace technologies that elevate the customer experience,” said Bart N. Miller, CEO, Centrinex. “The application of AI-enabled CX solutions along with our highly skilled agent base gives us a competitive edge in the market.”

A Diversified Business

Covisian also operates the most important private healthcare customer care platform in Italy and has launched the industry’s first GenAI-enabled CX software platform, Smile.CX, that expertly blends high-touch human support with automated, AI-driven administrative functions.

The Smile.CX platform is used by both Covisian-owned BPOs and standalone contact centers to amplify human intelligence and empathy while harnessing the efficiency of AI, ensuring unparalleled customer experiences, satisfaction, productivity and efficiency. With Smile.CX, contact centers have unlimited flexibility and can better personalize CX experiences to transform the critical “last mile” of customer interactions.

“Covisian seeks to become the global leader in customer experience services by strategically integrating GenAI into customer operations to change the way companies deliver CX,” said Gabriele Moretti, Founder and Chairman at Covisian Group. “With the acquisition of Centrinex and its talented team, we are expanding our investment in the U.S. market and creating a premier showcase for Smile.CX. Our unique approach that blends human service with automated support allows agents and AI to work together to deliver seamless interactions unlike anything else on the market today.”

About Covisian USA

New York-based Covisian USA, a division of Covisian Group, helps contact centers deliver exceptional customer experiences through technology that brings together the best of human intelligence, GenAI and automation. Learn more at https://covisian.com/

