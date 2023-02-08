<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cove Home Security Introduces New Scholarship Program

OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The home security experts at Cove are pleased to announce a new scholarship program that will begin in the 2023–2024 school year. Cove’s mission is to provide exceptional home security systems and peace of mind that their customers’ homes and loved ones are fully protected. The company will award $3,000 to a student who wants to use their education to build safer communities for all.

Visit the Cove scholarship page for full application details: [https://www.covesmart.com/landing/scholarship/]

The Cove Scholarship Program is open to any U.S. citizen currently enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university in the United States. Candidates must submit their application on the Cove scholarship website [https://www.covesmart.com/landing/scholarship/] no later than June 30, 2023, to be considered for the 2023–2024 school year.

Applications must include:

  • Personal information — Name, contact information, and address.
  • Educational information — College or university name, contact information, student ID number, major, year in school, projected graduation date, and current GPA. Will also need high school name, address, phone number, graduation date, and final high school GPA.
  • A 300–400-word essay.
  • A 30–60-second video response.

The essay should answer the prompt: How will you use your education to make your community safer?

The video should answer the prompt: Someone who makes me feel safe is…

The scholarship reward is $3,000, paid in one lump sum to the applicant’s school. The winner will be notified by July 31, 2023.

Additional Resources

Facebook: facebook.com/covesmart/
Instagram: instagram.com/covesmart/

About Cove

Cove believes that everyone deserves to feel secure. That’s why they focus on affordable and effective home security systems that are easy to use and install while delivering comprehensive protection for your loved ones and your property. Cove specializes in sensors to prevent burglary and home invasion, all types of security cameras, environmental detectors to keep your home safe from floods, fires, and carbon monoxide, and 24/7 professional monitoring with emergency response times 3–4 minutes faster than many other companies.

Contacts

Jamie Armstrong

jamie.armstrong@covesmart.com

