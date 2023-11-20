Cove Data Protection for Microsoft 365 Introduces Microsoft Teams Recovery

Announcement follows recognition for market-leading backup and disaster recovery from analyst firms Canalys and DCIG

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as a service, and security solutions, today announced Cove Data Protection™ for Microsoft 365® now offers an additional layer of protection against data loss for Microsoft Teams, including backup and recovery of teams, members, settings, and files.









With Cove, MSPs and internal IT organizations can now manage Microsoft 365 backups and recoveries from the same unified dashboard as servers and workstations, protecting critical data stored in Microsoft 365 Exchange, OneDrive, SharePoint, and now Teams with one integrated solution saving time and improving efficiency. Backups are fully automated and performed several times a day. Earlier this year, Microsoft shared Teams has accrued 300 million monthly active users, reflecting the importance of the platform in the modern workplace—providing essential benefits to businesses with the continued rise in remote work around the world including strengthening lines of communication, streamlining work, and improving collaboration.

WSB Solutions, based in the Netherlands, uses Cove to protect more than 3,000 unique end users of Microsoft 365, and Senior System Engineer Gijsbert Luijten says the addition of Teams support completes the picture. “We have technicians at varying skill and experience levels, and Cove is straightforward enough for everyone to use with confidence,” Luijten said. “Cove just works, and gives us the ability to perform prompt restores and provide excellent service to our customers.”

Since launching the solution, more than 6,000 N-able partners are utilizing it to help prevent data loss across more than 58,000 customer domains.

In July this year, N-able was named as a champion in the 2023 Canalys Backup and Disaster Recovery Channel Leadership Matrix. Champions are defined by demonstrating the highest levels of excellence in channel and technology capability over the last 12 months compared with their industry peers, as rated by channel partners and Canalys analysts. In addition, Cove’s solution for protecting Microsoft 365 was named among the top five products for SaaS Backup Solutions for MSPs by analyst firm DCIG.

“Microsoft 365 offers excellent productivity tools for organizations, but many are often surprised to find that even Microsoft recommends an additional backup of their data versus relying solely on their own data retention,” explained Chris Groot, general manager of Cove Data Protection. “External and internal threats, accidental deletion, and regional compliance regulations make backing up Microsoft 365 data vitally important. The addition of Teams adds another layer to our partners’ backup and disaster recovery framework, helping MSPs strengthen their risk and compliance stance across the full threat lifecycle from one unified management console.”

###

About N-able

N-able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com

© 2023 N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

The N-able trademarks, service marks, and logos are the exclusive property of N-able Solutions ULC and N-able Technologies Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Category: Product

Contacts

Karla Walls

Karla.walls@n-able.com