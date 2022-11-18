Courtney Daley Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of Recovery Point Systems

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recovery Point Systems, an Abry Partners portfolio company and a leader in cloud-based business resilience services based in Germantown, Md., is pleased to announce the appointment of Courtney Daley as Chief Revenue Officer. Courtney is a long-time senior technology executive with over 25 years of experience in the enterprise IT, infrastructure, and communications services industries. She brings an extensive executive track record of strong revenue growth and customer relationship management across a broad range of complex technology businesses.

Prior to her appointment at RPS, Courtney was Vice President of National Sales at Logicworks, a provider of cloud reliability and migration services supporting hyper-scaled public (AWS and Azure) and hybrid private cloud services. For over four years, Courtney led the company’s National Sales organization in supporting customers across a broad range of verticals by helping them manage their cloud environments from initial design through to build, deployment, and ongoing management.

Additionally, Courtney spent two decades at Sungard Availability Services where she was Senior Vice President of Sales for the company’s East Region. During her tenure, she led the company’s largest sales region as the company transitioned to a global provider of fully recoverable production services.

“Courtney’s experience in leading complex, solution-oriented revenues across multiple vertical markets provides Recovery Point with strong sales leadership to support our executive team and deliver on our next phase of growth. As our customers address the evolving resiliency requirements presented by accelerating cyber-attack profiles and an increasingly complex and disaggregated infrastructure and application environment, Courtney’s leadership is a strong addition to the Recovery Point executive ranks,” said Tony Rossabi, Recovery Point System’s CEO.

“I am pleased to serve as Recovery Point’s Chief Revenue Officer,” said Courtney Daley. “I am incredibly excited to be part of the Recovery Point Systems leadership team. RPS has been a respected industry leader for over 30 years. The opportunity to work with such high caliber talent and to assist in the continued success and growth of our customer base makes RPS a great place to be.”

About Recovery Point

Recovery Point Systems is an Abry Partners portfolio company that provides enterprise-grade business resilience and disaster recovery services. A recognized leader in traditional and cloud-based business resilience services, Recovery Point Systems serves complex enterprise organizations across a broad range of vertical markets (financial services, health care, retail, and government entities). Recovery Point delivers a comprehensive suite of IT resiliency, disaster recovery and business continuity solutions for heterogeneous environments ranging from mainframe to multi-cloud environments.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry Partners, visit https://www.abry.com.

