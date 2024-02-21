CourtAvenue Welcomes Andrew Solmssen as Executive Director, Telecom, Media & Technology

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CourtAvenue, named Fastest Growing Agency by Adweek, is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Solmssen as the Executive Director, Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT). With over two decades of experience in leading and scaling CX, digital transformation, and marketing agencies, Andrew’s inclusion into CourtAvenue’s leadership team promises substantial growth and innovation to the agency.









Andrew Solmssen is renowned in the industry for his track record in driving growth and delivering solutions across a diverse range of industries, including telecom, media, technology, and automotive. His work has contributed to the success of pioneering digital products such as Disney/ABC’s first full episodes on the web, Sony’s Playstation 4, and Comcast’s Xfinity TV. With an impressive portfolio of accomplishments, including co-founding Schematic and playing a pivotal role in its evolution into a global CX agency, Andrew’s appointment underscores CourtAvenue’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

Dan Khabie, Co-Founding Partner of CourtAvenue, stated, “We hired Andrew for not only his past experience in building Schematic (now VML), but also his leadership, culture-first focus, and his relentless commitment to innovative customer solutions. Andrew has been a part of a lot of ‘firsts’ in our industry, and now he will help us build our ‘first’ LA office.”

In this new role at CourtAvenue, Andrew will spearhead the agency’s TMT division, overseeing strategic initiatives and further expanding the company’s presence in key sectors. Additionally, he will play a pivotal role in opening and leading CourtAvenue’s office in Los Angeles and their plan to expand business in that market leveraging its status as a hub for major media and entertainment clientele.

When asked about his new role, Andrew stated, “I’m incredibly impressed with what CourtAvenue has achieved in such a short time. There is no other agency that combines expertise in CX, commerce, media and connected experiences while retaining the speed and flexibility of an independent. I’m eager to contribute to the work they’re doing and be a part of their incredible growth journey.”

CourtAvenue is a global agency composed of industry entrepreneurs and experts accelerating digital transformation for the world’s most ambitious companies. The agency works with clients to prioritize and actualize new avenues of digital and business growth by using data and insights to define growth verticals and modernizing business processes through emerging technologies. With its best-in-class commerce capabilities across owned and retail channels, the agency helps clients understand the customer needs they must address, the opportunities they have to differentiate, and the roadmap to bring it all to life. CourtAvenue drives clients closer to consumers by determining how to create human-centered interactions with the company, its services, and its products.

