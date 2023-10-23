CourtAvenue Earns Top Honors as AdWeek’s 2023 #1 Fastest Growing Agency

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AdWeek named CourtAvenue, the leading digital transformation agency, the #1 Fastest Growing Agency in 2023 this week, recognizing its nearly 6000% growth in revenue over the past three years. This prestigious accolade underscores CourtAvenue’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and remarkable growth.





CourtAvenue’s Co-Founder and Partner, Kenny Tomlin, expressed gratitude for the trust and partnership from valued clients and for the team’s relentless effort and unwavering dedication. “This recognition is a tribute to the remarkable talent and tireless commitment of the CourtAvenue Collective. We are honored AdWeek recognizes CourtAvenue’s creativity, innovation, and strategic thinking to drive success for our clients.”

CourtAvenue’s growth has been propelled by the partnerships of brands like KIA, Epson, General Mills and U.S. Air Force over the last three years. The company credits this success to its development of industry-leading capabilities and a team comprised of agency veterans and senior talent.

CourtAvenue’s dedication to innovation and its ability to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of the industry have played a pivotal role in its award of the #1 Fastest Growing Agency title. The agency continues to explore new technologies, creative trends, and data-driven strategies to deliver exceptional results for clients across various industries.

As CourtAvenue celebrates this significant achievement, the agency remains dedicated to its mission of helping clients thrive in the digital age. With its creative prowess and commitment to excellence, CourtAvenue looks forward to shaping the future of advertising and marketing.

For more information about CourtAvenue, visit [www.courtavenue.com].

CourtAvenue is a global agency composed of industry entrepreneurs and experts accelerating digital transformation for the world’s most ambitious companies. The agency works with clients to prioritize and actualize new avenues of digital and business growth by using data and insights to define growth verticals and modernizing business processes through emerging technologies. With its best-in-class commerce capabilities across owned and retail channels, the agency helps clients understand the customer needs they must address, the opportunities they have to differentiate, and the roadmap to bring it all to life. CourtAvenue drives clients closer to consumers by determining how to create human-centered interactions with the company, its services, and its products.

