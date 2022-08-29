Court Denies Majority of Motorola Solutions’ Motion to Dismiss Antitrust Case Filed by Hytera

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CommunicationSolutions–Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, learned that the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has allowed Hytera’s antitrust claims against Motorola Solutions Inc. (“Motorola Solutions”) to move forward. On August 24, 2022, the Court issued a Memorandum Opinion and Order ruling that Hytera alleged sufficient facts in eight of nine counts in its complaint against Motorola Solutions’ anticompetitive conduct in the United States. The Court’s order marks a significant milestone of Hytera’s fight against Motorola Solutions’ anticompetitive scheme that prevents manufacturers of two-way radios from competing on the merits.

Hytera is pleased to see progress in this case and is eager to move forward to prove its allegations through discovery.

In its complaint amended on September 11, 2018, Hytera alleged that Motorola Solutions engaged in anticompetitive conduct violating U.S. federal and state antitrust and unfair competition laws. Hytera asserted that Motorola Solutions has – for decades – engaged in a scheme to monopolize the market for Land Mobile Radios (“LMRs”) in the United States. The Complaint further alleges that in recent years, Motorola Solutions has targeted Hytera in its anticompetitive conduct, and that it has succeeded in foreclosing Hytera and other competitors from the market. Specifically, Hytera alleged that Motorola has engaged in a scheme to promote a system of exclusive dealing combined with tying and leveraging, serial sham petitioning, and a coordinated campaign of misinformation about Hytera’s products.

Hytera filed its original complaint in December 2017 in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. The case was later transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The motion decided by the Illinois Court had been pending since April 2019.

Hytera looks forward to proving in Court how Motorola Solutions’ anticompetitive conduct has harmed competition and consumers.

