Coursera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:


Needham 19th Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Fireside chat time: 8:45 a.m. PT / 11:45 a.m. ET

Speaker: Ken Hahn, Chief Financial Officer

William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Presentation time: 6:40 a.m. PT / 9:40 a.m. ET

Speaker: Jeff Maggioncalda, Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast and archived replay of the virtual fireside chats will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 148 million registered learners as of March 31, 2024. Coursera partners with over 325 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

Contacts

For investors: Cam Carey, ir@coursera.org

For media: Arunav Sinha, press@coursera.org

