Coursera to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, Coursera’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:25 a.m. PT / 1:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Investor Day

As previously announced, the company will host an Investor Day on March 9, 2023 in New York City. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and includes a live webcast. Coursera’s executive leadership team will present an updated view of the company’s long-term strategy, key initiatives, and financial targets.

Presentations and a live webcast, including a question and answer session, will be made available to the public on the company’s investor relations website at investor.coursera.com. An archived replay will be accessible in the same location for one year.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 118 million registered learners as of December 31, 2022. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

