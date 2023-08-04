Home Business Wire Coursera to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum
Coursera to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Ken Hahn, chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. MT / 11:30 a.m. ET.


A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 129 million registered learners as of June 30, 2023. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR

Contacts

For investors: Cam Carey, ir@coursera.org

For media: Arunav Sinha, press@coursera.org

