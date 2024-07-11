Home Business Wire Coursera to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Coursera to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying consolidated financial information before holding a conference call broadcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).


Conference Call Details

A live, audio-only webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available to the public on the company’s investor relations website at investor.coursera.com. Participants may register in advance, and an archived replay will be accessible in the same location for one year.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 148 million registered learners as of March 31, 2024. Coursera partners with over 325 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR

Contacts

For investors: Cam Carey, ir@coursera.org

For media: Arunav Sinha, press@coursera.org

Articoli correlati

Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the leading enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, today announced it...
Continua a leggere

Astera Labs Announces Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud...
Continua a leggere

Procore Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PCOR--Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php