Coupang to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on November 5, 2024

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 (Eastern Time). The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.





The earnings release, presentation and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is a technology and Fortune 200 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world under brands that include Coupang, Coupang Eats, Coupang Play and Farfetch.

Contacts

For media:

Coupang PR

press@coupang.com

For investors:

Coupang IR

ir@coupang.com