Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 6, 2024

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 (Eastern Time). The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.





The earnings release, presentation and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is a Fortune 200 technology company listed on the NYSE, that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming and fintech services to customers around the world. Coupang’s mission is to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did I ever live without Coupang?” Headquartered in the United States, Coupang has operations and support services in geographies including South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, India and Europe.

Contacts

For media:

Coupang PR

press@coupang.com

For investors:

Coupang IR

ir@coupang.com