Home Business Wire Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022
Business Wire

Coupang to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10, 2022

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Contacts

For media:
Coupang PR
press@coupang.com

For investors:
Coupang IR
ir@coupang.com

Articoli correlati

Asaf Ashkenazi Named CEO of Verimatrix

Business Wire Business Wire -
Amedeo D’Angelo Remains Executive Chairman AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), today announced the appointment...
Continua a leggere

GRC Announces Participants for the Second Annual Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Awareness Month

Business Wire Business Wire -
GRC will collaborate with Dell Technologies, Intel, and other data center and infrastructure experts to discuss the efficiency benefits...
Continua a leggere

Mirantis Launches Lens Pro – Adding Advanced Features to Accelerate Developers’ Kubernetes Productivity

Business Wire Business Wire -
Adds on-demand live support, easy setup for container image scanning and vulnerability reporting, a built-in local Kubernetes cluster CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Asaf Ashkenazi Named CEO of Verimatrix

Business Wire