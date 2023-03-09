Coupang Names Airtable CFO Ambereen Toubassy as New Board Member

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Ambereen Toubassy, the Chief Financial Officer of Airtable, to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We’re excited to welcome Ambereen Toubassy to the Coupang Board and to work together to unlock even greater value for our customers and stakeholders,” said Bom Kim, Founder and CEO of Coupang. “With her extensive background as a skilled financial leader at companies that focus on customer experience, Ambereen will be an important advisor in our efforts to create new moments of wow for our customers through bold innovations and investments.”

Toubassy is currently the CFO of Airtable, a low-code platform that enables organizations to develop connected apps using shared data and to power their most critical workflows. Prior to Airtable, she served as CFO of Quibi, as well as a variety of investing roles as partner and portfolio manager at JMB Capital, Ivory Capital Management, and Empyrean Capital Partners. Toubassy, who has a BA in Economics from Yale and an MBA from Stanford, began her career at Goldman Sachs.

“I’m inspired by Coupang’s commitment to delighting customers and its drive for continuous improvement,” said Toubassy. “Such an unrelenting focus on customer experience paired with operational discipline helps create lasting value that often surpasses what people can imagine in the moment. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with such a dynamic company and am excited to be a part of its future growth.”

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest eCommerce retailers in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, simplified payments through Coupang Pay, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang is headquartered in the United States, with operations and support services performed in markets including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and China.

Contacts

Coupang PR



press@coupang.com