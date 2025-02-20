Coupang Named Top 100 Global Innovator for 2025 by LexisNexis

U.S.-based Coupang ranks among the top 12 information technology companies in the world

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang, Inc., a U.S. technology and Fortune 200 company, has been named one of the Top 100 Global Innovators for 2025 by LexisNexis, recognizing it as one of the leading companies driving innovation in the global economy.

LexisNexis noted Coupang’s rapid patent growth, which also mirrors its evolution. In 2019, the company had about 160 patents with one service in one market. Today, Coupang has more than 2,100 global patent registrations, serves customers in 190+ countries and territories, and offers services ranging from retail and restaurant delivery to video streaming and fintech under brands that include Coupang, Coupang Eats, Coupang Play, and Farfetch.

Technology drives innovation at Coupang, with thousands of world-class engineers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The company’s teams rapidly develop, test and optimize customer experience and new products. Coupang’s AI-related patents predict volume for future orders, optimize Coupang Eats delivery, and enable customers to get desired search results, even if they use inaccurate keywords.

LexisNexis found that the quality of Coupang’s patent portfolio is nearly four times stronger than the industry average.

"Achieving this inaugural inclusion in the Top 100 Global Innovators list is a worthy recognition for Coupang, which has nearly doubled the size of its patent portfolio over the last two years while also dramatically improving patent quality,” said Marco Richter, Senior Director of IP Analytics and Strategy for LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions. “From cutting-edge robotics to first-of-their-kind logistics systems powering its fulfillment centers, Coupang's patent filings demonstrate its leadership across the many areas of its business, and we look forward to following its continued innovations in the years to come."

The Top 100 list identifies the world’s innovation leaders by analyzing LexisNexis’ database of nearly 16 million global patent families across different industries, geographies and technologies. It tracks exceptional shifts in patent quality over the last two years, with Coupang rising through the rankings due to its frequent citation by other patents – landing it among the top 12 information technology companies in the world.

About Coupang

Coupang is a technology and Fortune 200 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world under brands that include Coupang, Coupang Eats, Coupang Play, and Farfetch.

