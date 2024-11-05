Coupang Announces Results for Third Quarter 2024

Net Revenues of $7.9 billion, up 27% YoY and 32% on an FX-neutral basis
Gross Profit of $2.3 billion, up 45% YoY
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Consolidated Highlights:
- Net revenues were $7.9 billion, up 27% YoY on a reported basis and 32% YoY on an FX-neutral basis. Excluding Farfetch, the growth was 20% YoY on a reported basis and 25% YoY on an FX-neutral basis.
- Gross profit increased 45% YoY to $2.3 billion. Gross profit margin was 28.8%, an improvement of 350 bps YoY. Excluding Farfetch, gross profit was $2.1 billion, growing 33% YoY, and gross profit margin was 28.1%.
- Net income was $64 million and net income attributable to Coupang stockholders was $70 million, a decrease of $21 million from last year. Excluding Farfetch, net income attributable to Coupang stockholders was approximately $108 million for the quarter.
- Diluted EPS was 4 cents, a decline of 1 cent over last year, primarily driven by the operating losses incurred at Farfetch. Excluding the Farfetch loss, diluted EPS was 6 cents.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $343 million with a margin of 4.4%, up 50 bps from last year. Excluding Farfetch, adjusted EBITDA was $345 million with a margin of 4.6%.
- Operating cash flow for the trailing twelve months was $1.8 billion, a decrease of $805 million YoY. This is primarily due to certain non-recuring working capital benefits in the prior trailing twelve-month period.
- Free cash flow was $935 million for the trailing twelve months, a decrease of $920 million YoY. This is primarily due to certain non-recuring working capital benefits in the prior trailing twelve-month period, as well as the timing of capital expenditure payments.
Segment Highlights:
- Product Commerce segment net revenues were $6.9 billion, up 16% YoY on a reported basis and 20% on an FX-neutral basis.
- Product Commerce Active Customers reached 22.5 million, growing 11% YoY.
- Product Commerce segment adjusted EBITDA was $470 million, up $71 million YoY, with a margin of 6.8%, up 10 bps YoY and down 140bps QoQ.
- Developing Offerings segment (including International, Coupang Eats, Play, Fintech and Farfetch) net revenues were $975 million, up 347% YoY on a reported basis and 356% on an FX-neutral basis. Excluding Farfetch, the growth was 146% YoY on a reported basis and 155% YoY on an FX-neutral basis.
- Developing Offerings segment adjusted EBITDA was negative $127 million, a decrease of $34 million YoY and $73 million QoQ, which includes a negative $2 million impact from the consolidation of Farfetch.
“This quarter we continued the strong momentum we’ve seen throughout this year, delivering robust growth in revenues and margins,” said Gaurav Anand, CFO of Coupang. “Our newer offerings and categories, like Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang (FLC) and R.Lux, a new luxury offering, are examples of the massive growth opportunity from selection expansion on Rocket Delivery. We also achieved an important milestone in Developing Offerings this quarter, reaching near break-even profitability in Farfetch, earlier than planned. We remain focused on our relentless pursuit of customer wow and operational excellence.”
|
Third Quarter 2024 Results
|
Consolidated Financial Summary
|
(in millions, except net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer and earnings per share)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2024(3)
|
|
2023
|
|
% Change
|
Total net revenues
|
$
|
7,866
|
|
|
$
|
6,184
|
|
27
|
%
|
Total net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
Net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
$
|
296
|
|
4
|
%
|
Net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer, constant currency(1)
|
$
|
318
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Product Commerce Active Customers
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
11
|
%
|
Gross profit(2)
|
$
|
2,269
|
|
|
$
|
1,566
|
|
45
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
64
|
|
|
$
|
91
|
|
(30
|
)%
|
Net income attributable to Coupang stockholders
|
$
|
70
|
|
|
$
|
91
|
|
(23
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$
|
343
|
|
|
$
|
239
|
|
44
|
%
|
Earnings per share, basic
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
(20
|
)%
|
Earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
(20
|
)%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1)
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
20
|
%
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
334
|
|
|
$
|
722
|
|
(54
|
)%
|
Free cash flow(1)
|
$
|
(42
|
)
|
|
$
|
536
|
|
(108
|
)%
The following summarizes the impact Farfetch had on our results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024:
|
|
Impact from Farfetch(3)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in millions, except earnings per share)
|
2024
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
Total net revenues
|
$
|
439
|
|
$
|
1,187
|
|
Gross profit(2)
|
$
|
183
|
|
$
|
508
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(44
|
)
|
$
|
(274
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Coupang stockholders
|
$
|
(38
|
)
|
$
|
(211
|
)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
$
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
|
Developing Offerings
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
439
|
|
$
|
1,187
|
|
Segment adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(2
|
)
|
$
|
(64
|
)
|
Segment Information
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
(in millions)
|
2024(3)
|
|
2023
|
|
% Change
|
Product Commerce
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
6,891
|
|
|
$
|
5,966
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
Net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
Segment adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
470
|
|
|
$
|
399
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Developing Offerings
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$
|
975
|
|
|
$
|
218
|
|
|
347
|
%
|
Net revenues growth, constant currency(1)
|
|
|
|
|
356
|
%
|
Segment adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(127
|
)
|
|
$
|
(161
|
)
|
|
(21
|
)%
|
_________
|
(1)
|
Total net revenues growth, constant currency, net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer, constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” sections herein for more information regarding our use of these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”).
|
(2)
|
Gross profit is calculated as total net revenues minus cost of sales.
|
(3)
|
We completed the acquisition of the assets of Farfetch at the end of January in Q1 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the operating results of Farfetch from February 2024 are included in our consolidated results and in our Developing Offerings segment. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the operating results of Farfetch are included in our consolidated results and in our Developing Offerings segment.
Webcast and Conference Call
Coupang, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results on November 5, 2024 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on our Investor Relations website, ir.aboutcoupang.com, and a replay of the conference call will be available for at least three months. This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable U.S. GAAP measures, as well as our third quarter earnings presentation, are also available on that site.
About Coupang
Coupang is a technology and Fortune 200 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world under brands that include Coupang, Coupang Eats, Coupang Play and Farfetch.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release or related management commentary may contain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”), that are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws.
We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this report on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our industry, business, financial condition, and results of operations. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, including, among others: the continued growth of the retail market and the increased acceptance of online transactions by potential customers, competition in our industry, managing our growth and expansion into new markets and offerings, risks associated with current and future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments, our financial performance, to the extent to which we owe income or other taxes, our ability to retain existing suppliers and to add new suppliers, our market position, our operation and management of our fulfillment and delivery infrastructure, legal and regulatory developments, and the impact of the global economy including inflation, foreign currency exchange rates and other geopolitical events. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this earnings release or related management commentary are based on information available to Coupang and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
Investors and others should note that we may announce material business and financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.aboutcoupang.com), our filings with the SEC, webcasts, press releases, and conference calls. We use these mediums, including our website, to communicate with investors and the general public about our company, our offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information that we make available on our website may be deemed to be material information. We therefore encourage investors and others interested in our company to review the information that we make available on our website.
|
COUPANG, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Net retail sales
|
$
|
6,140
|
|
|
$
|
5,315
|
|
|
$
|
17,814
|
|
|
$
|
15,660
|
|
Net other revenue
|
|
1,726
|
|
|
|
869
|
|
|
|
4,489
|
|
|
|
2,162
|
|
Total net revenues
|
|
7,866
|
|
|
|
6,184
|
|
|
|
22,303
|
|
|
|
17,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
5,597
|
|
|
|
4,618
|
|
|
|
15,963
|
|
|
|
13,312
|
|
Operating, general and administrative
|
|
2,160
|
|
|
|
1,478
|
|
|
|
6,216
|
|
|
|
4,168
|
|
Total operating cost and expenses
|
|
7,757
|
|
|
|
6,096
|
|
|
|
22,179
|
|
|
|
17,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
194
|
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
|
|
327
|
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Coupang stockholders
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
|
1,784
|
|
|
|
1,792
|
|
|
|
1,780
|
|
Diluted
|
|
1,829
|
|
|
|
1,808
|
|
|
|
1,792
|
|
|
|
1,801
|
|
COUPANG, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
|
(in millions)
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
5,822
|
|
|
$
|
5,243
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
517
|
|
|
|
314
|
|
Inventories
|
|
2,181
|
|
|
|
1,666
|
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
|
553
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
9,212
|
|
|
|
7,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
2,997
|
|
|
|
2,465
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
2,240
|
|
|
|
1,601
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
925
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Long-term lease deposits and other
|
|
823
|
|
|
|
426
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
16,342
|
|
|
$
|
13,346
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
5,899
|
|
|
$
|
5,099
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
473
|
|
|
|
352
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
191
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
282
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
Current portion of long-term operating lease obligations
|
|
456
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
765
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
8,185
|
|
|
|
6,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,194
|
|
|
|
529
|
|
Long-term operating lease obligations
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
|
1,387
|
|
Defined severance benefits and other
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
381
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
12,065
|
|
|
|
9,242
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Class A — shares authorized 10,000, outstanding 1,621 and 1,616
Class B — shares authorized 250, outstanding 175 and 175
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
8,625
|
|
|
|
8,489
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(51
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(4,385
|
)
|
|
|
(4,383
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total equity
|
|
4,193
|
|
|
|
4,089
|
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|
$
|
16,342
|
|
|
$
|
13,346
|
|
COUPANG, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(65
|
)
|
|
$
|
327
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
Provision for severance benefits
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
240
|
|
Non-cash operating lease expense
|
|
325
|
|
|
|
248
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
(114
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(234
|
)
|
|
|
(87
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(264
|
)
|
|
|
(65
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
310
|
|
|
|
1,235
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,210
|
|
|
|
2,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(665
|
)
|
|
|
(662
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Net cash acquired in acquisition
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other investing activities
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(678
|
)
|
|
|
(664
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, equity-based compensation plan
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Repurchase of Class A common stock
|
|
(178
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from short-term borrowings and long-term debt
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
417
|
|
Repayment of short-term borrowings and long-term debt
|
|
(383
|
)
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
362
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
(167
|
)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as of beginning of period
|
|
5,597
|
|
|
|
3,687
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as of end of period
|
$
|
5,962
|
|
|
$
|
5,261
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
Share Information
|
|
As of September 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Outstanding common stock
|
1,795
|
|
1,786
|
Outstanding equity-based awards
|
80
|
|
64
|
Outstanding common stock and equity-based awards
|
1,875
|
|
1,850
Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We review the key business and financial metrics discussed below. We use these measures to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.
Key Business Metrics
Net Revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer
Net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer is the net revenues generated in a period divided by the total number of Product Commerce Active Customers in that period. A key driver of growth is increasing the frequency and the level of spend of customers who are shopping on our Product Commerce apps or websites. We therefore view net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer as a key indicator of engagement and retention of our customers and our ability to drive future revenue growth, though there may be a short-term dilutive impact when a large number of new Product Commerce active customers are added in a recent period.
Product Commerce Active Customers
As of the last date of each reported period, we determine our number of Product Commerce Active Customers by counting the total number of individual customers who have ordered at least once directly from our Product Commerce apps or websites during the relevant period. A customer is anyone who has created an account on our apps or websites, identified by a unique email address. The change in Product Commerce Active Customers in a reported period captures both the inflow of new customers as well as the outflow of existing customers who have not made a purchase in the period. We view the number of Product Commerce Active Customers as an indicator of future growth in our net revenue, the reach of our network, the awareness of our brand, and the engagement of our customers.
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
(in millions, except net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer)
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
% Change
|
Net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer
|
$
|
307
|
|
$
|
296
|
|
4
|
%
|
Net revenues per Product Commerce Active Customer (Constant Currency)
|
$
|
318
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Product Commerce Active Customers
|
|
22.5
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
11
|
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures.
|
Non-GAAP Measure
|
Definition
|
How We Use The Measure
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
Constant Currency Revenue
|
|
|
Constant Currency Revenue Growth
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
Segment Gross Profit
|
|
|
Segment Gross Profit Margin
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Coupang Stockholders
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
Total net revenues excluding Farfetch
|
|
|
Gross Profit excluding Farfetch
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding Farfetch
|
|
Developing Offerings net revenues excluding Farfetch
|
|
Developing Offerings net revenues, constant currency excluding Farfetch
|
