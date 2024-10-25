Counterpoint Funds, LLC Announces Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF and Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF Transferring to NYSE

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Counterpoint Funds, LLC, an investment adviser to quantitative mutual funds and exchange traded funds (“ETF”) specializing in defensive diversifier strategies, announced today plans to transfer the listings of the Counterpoint High Yield Trend ETF (HYTR) and the Counterpoint Quantitative Equity ETF (CPAI) (collectively the “Counterpoint ETFs”), each an ETF, from NYSE Arca, Inc. to the NYSE. The transfer is expected to occur on or about October 30, 2024. No shareholder action is required, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of either Counterpoint ETF shares.









HYTR is a defensive, fixed income trend-following ETF that alternates exposure between the U.S. high yield corporate market and U.S. Treasuries. HYTR seeks to provide shareholders defensive diversification, stock-like liquidity, transparency, lower cost, and tax efficiency.

CPAI selects stocks based on decisions from machine learning models to score and select the highest ranked U.S. stocks of all market capitalizations, with a focus on small and mid-cap companies. CPAI leverages advanced artificial intelligence techniques to dynamically adjust exposure to different factors to seek outperformance relative to the market. CPAI aims to provide exposure to stocks with the highest predicted return, where factor exposures are dynamic depending on factor interaction effects and changes in market conditions.

Counterpoint Funds, LLC is an SEC registered investment advisor and serves as investment adviser to HYTR and CPAI. HYTR and CPAI are both available to investors through most individual brokerage firms.

To learn more about Counterpoint Funds, LLC, please visit its website at www.counterpointfunds.com.

About Counterpoint Funds, LLC

Counterpoint Funds, LLC is a defensive, systematic and research driven mutual fund, ETF and strategy provider with five funds and over $2 billion in assets under management. Counterpoint Fund, LLC is focused on offering defensive fixed income and equity diversifier strategies designed to drive portfolio performance over the long run. Counterpoint Funds, LLC’s funds and investment strategies employ quantitative investment strategies that base asset allocation and security selection decisions on academic research and statistical analysis. Counterpoint Funds, LLC, is located at 12760 High Bluff Drive, Suite 280, San Diego, CA 92130. Tel: 844-273-8637

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION: While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF’s net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

There is no guarantee that HYTR or CPAI will achieve their respective objectives. The universe of acceptable investments for each Counterpoint ETF may be limited compared to other ETFs due to each Counterpoint ETF’s specific investment strategy. Because each Counterpoint ETF does not typically invest in companies that do not meet the criteria of each Counterpoint ETF’s respective investment strategy, and each Counterpoint ETF may sell investments that subsequently violate its investment strategy criteria, an investment in either Counterpoint ETF may be riskier than other ETFs that invest in a broader array of securities.

Important information about Counterpoint ETFs is available in their prospectuses and Statements of Additional Information (“SAIs”), each of which can be obtained by visiting counterpointfunds.com or by calling 844-273-8637. The prospectuses and SAIs should be read carefully before investing. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Counterpoint ETFs managed by Counterpoint Funds, LLC. Counterpoint ETFs are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Counterpoint Funds, LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC member FINRA/SIPC.

NOT FDIC INSURED – MAY LOSE VALUE – NO BANK GUARANTEE

Contacts

Counterpoint Funds



John Held, Vice President of Marketing



+ 1 (858) 859-8815



press@cpfunds.com