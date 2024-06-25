Coto Technology, Inc. Moves to New, Larger Facility in Mexicali, Mexico

Coto Technology has moved into its newly-constructed, expanded manufacturing facility in Mexicali, Mexico. Located just across the U.S./Mexico Border, the new building is twice the size of Coto’s previous Mexicali location, a short distance away.









EAST GREENWICH, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coto Technology, Inc. has partnered with PIMSA Industrial Developers (Mexicali, Mexico) to construct a new production facility that will double the size of Coto’s existing facility, allowing for expansion of production capacity and optimization of the company’s operational efficiency and sustainability objectives. In addition to expanded manufacturing areas, the new building will house executive offices, engineering, quality laboratories and product storage/warehousing.

“Everyone at Coto is excited about this newest venture,” said Coto President, Leonel Garcia. “In the short term, the move provides us with the opportunity to increase our efficiency and output through capital investment and optimization of our manufacturing lines; in the long term, the move will support further expansion plans. While we are experiencing increased demand for existing products, we also have many new products in development. Moving to the new facility will provide us with the means to better satisfy the growing demand for our products and services; it will also help advance new product and technology development needed to support future high-tech applications.”

