Home Business Wire CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter on October 24,...
Business Wire

CoStar Group to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter on October 24, 2023

di Business Wire

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, will announce financial results for the third quarter of 2023 following the market close on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the third quarter results, as well as the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EDT that same day.


A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany’s largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group’s websites attract over 160 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Cyndi Eakin

Senior Vice President

CoStar Group Investor Relations

(202) 346-6784

ceakin@costar.com

News Media:
Matthew Blocher

Vice President

CoStar Group Corporate Marketing & Communications

(202) 346-6775

mblocher@costar.com

Articoli correlati

Rocateq’s Statement on Settlement of Patent Infringement Lawsuits Filed by Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Business Wire Business Wire -
VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocateq and Gatekeeper Systems Inc. have settled their patent dispute in Federal Court and the U.S. International...
Continua a leggere

VMware Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for the Sixth Year in a Row

Business Wire Business Wire -
Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of VisionPALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Smart and Automated Blinds and Shades Gain Momentum, Contributing to Global Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Blinds and Shades - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php