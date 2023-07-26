CoStar Group Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Net New Bookings Were $82 Million. CoStar Group Reaches 105 Million Monthly Visitors.





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $606 million, 13% over revenue of $536 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income was $101 million in the second quarter, an increase of 20% over prior year.

“We achieved another great quarter of very strong results in terms of revenue, sales and traffic to our websites,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Overall revenue grew an impressive 13% year-over-year, with Apartments.com revenue growth accelerating to 23% in the second quarter. Our sales team delivered $82 million net new bookings, which is the second highest quarter in our company’s history. The Apartments.com team produced record results for the third quarter in a row, with net new bookings up 84% over prior year. Achieving these results despite commercial property transactions plummeting 63% in the second quarter, demonstrates the resilience of our platforms,” continued Florance.

Traffic to all of CoStar Group’s web sites reached a new high of 105 million unique visitors in June, according to Google Analytics, exceeding 100 million in the second quarter for the first time. Traffic to our residential network in the second quarter was 84 million average monthly unique visitors, according to Google Analytics. Homes.com network traffic grew 130% year over year in June to 38 million monthly unique visitors. “I believe we crossed a monumental milestone in June when our residential network became the second most heavily trafficked residential network. We crossed into third place in the first quarter of this year, surpassing Redfin’s first quarter self-reported traffic and estimated rental site traffic. In the second quarter we moved into second place surpassing Realtor.com’s self-reported traffic for their fiscal third quarter. I’m very encouraged by the progress we are making with our Homes.com strategy, as our traffic growth continues ahead of our initial expectations,” said Florance.

CoStar Group’s residential network combines residential rental site and homes for sale site traffic.

Year 2022-2023 Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Revenues $516 $536 $557 $573 $584 $606 Net income 89 83 72 124 87 101 Net income per share – diluted 0.23 0.21 0.18 0.31 0.21 0.25 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 394 394 396 406 406 407 EBITDA 158 140 129 155 98 105 Adjusted EBITDA 178 159 153 182 123 127 Non-GAAP net income 123 112 118 153 118 127 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted 0.31 0.28 0.30 0.38 0.29 0.31

2023 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion for the full year of 2023, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 13% at the midpoint of the range. The revenue forecast is lower than prior guidance to reflect lower property transaction volume expectations in the second half of 2023, and the related impact on Ten-X revenue. The Company expects revenue for the third quarter of 2023 in the range of $622 million to $627 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 12% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

The Company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $510 million to $520 million for the full year of 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $115 million to $120 million.

The Company expects full year 2023 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $1.24 to $1.26 based on 407 million shares. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.29 to $0.30 based on 407 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 26% for the full year and the third quarter of 2023.

The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of July 25, 2023, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations, and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.

Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest income or expense, net and other income or expense, net; loss on debt extinguishment; income taxes; depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s ordinary course of business. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues for the period.

Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company’s ordinary course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2023, the Company is assuming a 26% tax rate in order to approximate its statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.

Operating Metrics

Net new bookings is calculated based on the annualized amount of change in the Company’s sales bookings resulting from new subscription-based contracts, changes to existing subscription-based contracts and cancellations of subscription-based contracts for the period reported. Information regarding net new bookings is not comparable to, nor should it be substituted for, an analysis of the Company’s revenues over time.

Earnings Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 results and the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 605,906 $ 536,308 $ 1,190,272 $ 1,052,133 Cost of revenues 112,362 100,971 231,558 196,450 Gross profit 493,544 435,337 958,714 855,683 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization) 250,026 181,344 476,260 325,341 Software development 63,369 51,587 129,959 105,608 General and administrative 90,563 77,345 180,071 155,306 Customer base amortization 10,440 14,878 21,057 30,970 414,398 325,154 807,347 617,225 Income from operations 79,146 110,183 151,367 238,458 Interest income (expense), net 51,911 (3,399 ) 95,459 (11,117 ) Other income, net 609 1,343 1,190 2,207 Income before income taxes 131,666 108,127 248,016 229,548 Income tax expense 31,146 24,654 60,365 56,757 Net income $ 100,520 $ 83,473 $ 187,651 $ 172,791 Net income per share – basic $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 Weighted-average outstanding shares – basic 405,429 393,342 404,960 393,119 Weighted-average outstanding shares – diluted 406,751 394,478 406,454 394,356

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 100,520 $ 83,473 $ 187,651 $ 172,791 Income tax expense 31,146 24,654 60,365 56,757 Income before income taxes 131,666 108,127 248,016 229,548 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17,976 22,815 35,657 46,005 Stock-based compensation expense 21,826 18,112 41,871 35,959 Acquisition and integration related costs (179 ) 504 1,476 2,143 Restructuring and related costs (51 ) — 3,371 — Settlements and impairments (30 ) — (107 ) — Other expense, net — 2,063 — 4,099 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 171,208 151,621 330,284 317,754 Assumed rate for income tax expense(1) 26 % 26 % 26 % 26 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (44,514 ) (39,421 ) (85,874 ) (82,616 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 126,694 $ 112,200 $ 244,410 $ 235,138 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic 405,429 393,342 404,960 393,119 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 406,751 394,478 406,454 394,356 __________________________ (1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 100,520 $ 83,473 $ 187,651 $ 172,791 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues 7,536 7,937 14,600 15,035 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses 10,440 14,878 21,057 30,970 Depreciation and other amortization 8,087 7,010 16,033 13,975 Interest (income) expense, net (51,911 ) 3,399 (95,459 ) 11,117 Other income, net (609 ) (1,343 ) (1,190 ) (2,207 ) Income tax expense 31,146 24,654 60,365 56,757 EBITDA $ 105,209 $ 140,008 $ 203,057 $ 298,438 Stock-based compensation expense 21,826 18,112 41,871 35,959 Acquisition and integration related costs (179 ) 504 1,476 2,143 Restructuring and related costs (51 ) — 3,371 — Settlements and impairments (30 ) — (107 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 126,775 $ 158,624 $ 249,668 $ 336,540

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (in thousands) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,205,295 $ 4,967,970 Accounts receivable 196,255 166,140 Less: Allowance for credit losses (15,042 ) (12,195 ) Accounts receivable, net 181,213 153,945 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,376 63,952 Total current assets 5,444,884 5,185,867 Deferred income taxes, net 9,724 9,722 Property and equipment, net 359,455 321,250 Lease right-of-use assets 79,491 80,392 Goodwill 2,321,205 2,314,759 Intangible assets, net 295,022 329,306 Deferred commission costs, net 162,391 142,482 Deposits and other assets 17,497 16,687 Income tax receivable 2,005 2,005 Total assets $ 8,691,674 $ 8,402,470 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,546 $ 28,460 Accrued wages and commissions 100,915 104,988 Accrued expenses 115,654 89,113 Income taxes payable 11,100 10,438 Lease liabilities 40,329 36,049 Deferred revenue 113,231 103,567 Total current liabilities 442,775 372,615 Long-term debt, net 989,858 989,210 Deferred income taxes, net 69,280 76,202 Income taxes payable 16,978 14,001 Lease and other long-term liabilities 71,711 80,321 Total liabilities $ 1,590,602 $ 1,532,349 Total stockholders’ equity 7,101,072 6,870,121 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,691,674 $ 8,402,470

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (in thousands) Six months ended



June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 187,651 $ 172,791 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,690 64,127 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 45,267 35,996 Amortization of Senior Notes discount and issuance costs 1,197 1,178 Non-cash lease expense 14,147 15,080 Stock-based compensation expense 41,871 35,959 Deferred income taxes, net (6,989 ) (14,946 ) Credit loss expense 13,938 6,890 Other operating activities, net 540 (1,149 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (40,601 ) (33,318 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,220 ) 3,152 Deferred commissions (65,028 ) (54,155 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 54,422 14,098 Lease liabilities (16,559 ) (15,932 ) Income taxes payable, net 12,916 (27,770 ) Deferred revenue 8,873 8,520 Other assets (735 ) 1,578 Net cash provided by operating activities 298,380 212,099 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets — 5,034 Purchase of Richmond assets (45,621 ) (25,664 ) Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (8,801 ) (30,746 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (6,331 ) Net cash used in investing activities (54,422 ) (57,707 ) Financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt assumed in acquisition — (2,155 ) Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (22,445 ) (19,755 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 16,175 7,340 Net cash used in financing activities (6,270 ) (14,570 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (363 ) (2,832 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 237,325 136,990 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 4,967,970 3,827,126 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 5,205,295 $ 3,964,116

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues – Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 219,573 $ 9,596 $ 229,169 $ 197,380 $ 9,186 $ 206,566 Information Services 32,213 9,708 41,921 30,511 7,991 38,502 Multifamily 224,291 — 224,291 182,359 — 182,359 LoopNet 63,268 2,295 65,563 54,603 1,694 56,297 Residential 12,708 — 12,708 20,154 — 20,154 Other Marketplaces 32,254 — 32,254 32,430 — 32,430 Total revenues $ 584,307 $ 21,599 $ 605,906 $ 517,437 $ 18,871 $ 536,308 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 435,386 $ 18,796 $ 454,182 $ 386,484 $ 18,731 $ 405,215 Information Services 64,313 19,237 83,550 60,782 14,935 75,717 Multifamily 434,988 — 434,988 357,836 — 357,836 LoopNet 124,447 4,353 128,800 107,291 3,453 110,744 Residential 25,861 — 25,861 38,214 — 38,214 Other Marketplaces 62,891 — 62,891 64,407 — 64,407 Total revenues $ 1,147,886 $ 42,386 $ 1,190,272 $ 1,015,014 $ 37,119 $ 1,052,133

CoStar Group, Inc. Results of Segments – Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EBITDA North America $ 104,614 $ 138,527 $ 201,270 $ 294,489 International 595 1,481 1,787 3,949 Total EBITDA $ 105,209 $ 140,008 $ 203,057 $ 298,438

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Net income $89.3 $83.5 $72.3 $124.4 $87.1 $100.5 Income tax expense 32.1 24.7 25.1 35.2 29.2 31.1 Income before income taxes 121.4 108.1 97.4 159.5 116.4 131.7 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23.2 22.8 36.6 20.0 17.7 18.0 Stock-based compensation expense 17.8 18.1 18.1 21.1 20.0 21.8 Acquisition and integration related costs 1.6 0.5 1.1 2.2 1.7 (0.2) Restructuring and related costs — — 0.2 2.0 3.4 (0.1) Settlements and impairments — — 4.1 2.0 (0.1) — Other expense, net 2.0 2.1 2.1 — — — Non-GAAP income before income taxes(1) 166.1 151.6 159.6 206.7 159.1 171.2 Assumed rate for income tax expense (2) 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% Assumed provision for income tax expense (43.2) (39.4) (41.5) (53.8) (41.4) (44.5) Non-GAAP net income(1) $122.9 $112.2 $118.1 $153.0 $117.7 $126.7 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $0.31 $0.28 $0.30 $0.38 $0.21 $0.25 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic 392.9 393.3 394.7 404.2 404.5 405.4 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 394.2 394.5 396.2 406.1 406.2 406.8 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Net income $89.3 $83.5 $72.3 $124.4 $87.1 $100.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23.2 22.8 36.6 20.0 17.7 18.0 Depreciation and other amortization 7.0 7.0 7.2 7.9 7.9 8.1 Interest expense (income), net 7.7 3.4 (10.7) (32.6) (43.5) (51.9) Other (income) expense, net (0.9) (1.3) (1.4) 0.2 (0.6) (0.6) Income tax expense 32.1 24.7 25.1 35.2 29.2 31.1 EBITDA(1) $158.4 $140.0 $129.1 $155.1 $97.8 $105.2 Stock-based compensation expense 17.8 18.1 18.1 21.1 20.0 21.8 Acquisition and integration related costs 1.6 0.5 1.1 2.2 1.7 (0.2) Restructuring and related costs — — 0.2 2.0 3.4 (0.1) Settlements and impairments — — 4.1 2.0 (0.1) — Adjusted EBITDA(1) $177.9 $158.6 $152.7 $182.3 $122.9 $126.8 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Low High Low High Net income $ 86,000 $ 90,000 $ 376,000 $ 383,000 Income tax expense 32,000 33,000 138,000 141,000 Income before income taxes 118,000 123,000 514,000 524,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,000 19,000 73,000 73,000 Stock-based compensation expense 23,000 23,000 89,000 89,000 Acquisition and integration related costs — — 1,000 1,000 Restructuring and related costs — — 3,000 3,000 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 160,000 165,000 680,000 690,000 Assumed rate for income tax expense(1) 26 % 26 % 26 % 26 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (41,600 ) (42,900 ) (176,800 ) (179,400 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 118,400 $ 122,100 $ 503,200 $ 510,600 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.92 $ 0.94 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 1.24 $ 1.26 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 407,000 407,000 406,800 406,800 __________________________ (1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Low High Low High Net income $ 86,000 $ 90,000 $ 376,000 $ 383,000 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,000 19,000 73,000 73,000 Depreciation and other amortization 9,000 9,000 34,000 34,000 Interest income, net (54,000 ) (54,000 ) (203,000 ) (203,000 ) Other income, net — — (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Income tax expense 32,000 33,000 138,000 141,000 Stock-based compensation expense 23,000 23,000 89,000 89,000 Acquisition and integration related costs — — 1,000 1,000 Restructuring and related costs — — 3,000 3,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,000 $ 120,000 $ 510,000 $ 520,000

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Cyndi Eakin



Senior Vice President



CoStar Group Investor Relations



(202) 346-6784



ceakin@costar.com

News Media:

Matthew Blocher



Vice President



CoStar Group Corporate Marketing & Communications



(202) 346-6775



mblocher@costar.com

Read full story here