CoStar Group Founder and CEO Andy Florance Named as Top Ten on SP 200 Real Estate’s Most Powerful and Influential List

The 11th annual Swanepoel Power 200 (SP 200) analyzes and ranks the top 200 industry leaders.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Swanepoel Power 200, the definitive ranking of the residential real estate brokerage industry’s executives and leaders, has named Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), as one of the nation’s ten most powerful and influential people in real estate for 2023.





The recognition of Andy Florance on the SP 200 list follows another year of major growth and achievement for CoStar Group, especially for the company’s residential real estate portal Homes.com, which surpassed Realtor.com and Redfin in September 2023 to become the second most-trafficked real estate portal in the country. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group has grown to over 5,600 employees in 14 countries and fulfills Florance’s vision to digitize the real estate industry, empowering people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives. CoStar Group is included in the S&P 500 Index, one of the premier benchmarks of the U.S. equities market, and the company is also included in the NASDAQ 100, one of the world’s largest preeminent large-cap indexes.

“It’s an honor to be ranked again as one of the top ten real estate business leaders,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “I congratulate the other industry leaders recognized on this esteemed list. This award reflects our continued commitment to providing the most in-depth and powerful real estate tools through the incredible efforts of our whole CoStar Group team. We’re looking forward to continuing to drive innovation within the real estate industry.”

Andy is joined on the Swanepoel Power 200 list by a wide range of top executives, including Gino Blefari, president and CEO of HomeServices of America; Gary Keller, the founder and executive chairman of kwx; Glenn Sanford, the founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings; and Ryan Schneider, CEO and president, Anywhere Real Estate among others.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany’s largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group’s websites attract nearly 160 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

About the SP 200

The SP 200 (Swanepoel Power 200), the first section of the annual Real Estate Almanac, ranks the nation’s 200 most powerful residential real estate brokerage leaders every year based on a variety of factors, including size of the company they lead, personal leadership and influence within the industry, track record and resources at their disposal and recent initiatives. First published in 2014, the 2023 SP 200 can be viewed online at sp200.com.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leading management consultancy in the residential real estate industry with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search and event management services. For more information, visit t360.com.

