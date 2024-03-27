CoStar Group Announces Winners of 2024 CoStar Impact Awards

35 UK winners chosen by panel of 65 revered real estate industry professionals

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, today announced the winners of the 2024 CoStar Impact Awards.





The 2024 CoStar Impact Awards celebrated outstanding commercial real estate projects and transactions completed in 2023 and had a significant positive influence across 128 markets in the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada.

The awards recognised over 380 winners globally, including 35 from the United Kingdom, across three categories: Sale/Acquisition of the Year, Lease of the Year and Commercial Development of the Year. Winning transactions and projects—chosen for their impact on the vibrancy, economic activity, growth, diversification and innovation of their markets—were selected from a panel of 65 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

“Now in its third year, the CoStar Impact Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognise the real estate projects fundamentally transforming the industry landscape,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Our diverse panel of judges worked diligently to identify the most impactful commercial real estate projects across a range of categories that are shaping the future of the industry and the communities in which they serve. It’s an honour to recognise the companies and projects propelling the real estate sector forward.”

One notable UK winner was department store chain Fenwick in the Sale/Acquisition of the Year category for the sale of its 53–63 New Bond Street store in London W1 for £428m to Lazari Investments Limited to fund the growth of its online business. Lazari Investments intends to transform the retail building into a new sustainable mixed-use scheme with new world-class retail and Grade A office space, while making a positive contribution to the surrounding townscape.

Another noteworthy UK winner in the Sale/Acquisition of the Year category was the acquisition of the landmark Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian in Edinburgh by property investment manager and hotel operator Henderson Park from Twenty14 Holdings. Henderson Park will invest in the historic 120-year-old hotel including room renovations and upgrading communal areas helping ensure the hotel retains its status as one of Edinburgh’s emblematic hotels now and in the future.

To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the full list of winners, visit www.CoStarImpactAwards.co.uk.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyse, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialised property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany’s largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group’s websites attract over 100 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilise our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

Contacts

NEWS MEDIA

Matthew Blocher



CoStar Group



(202) 346-6775



mblocher@costargroup.com