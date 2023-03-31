<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
CoStar Group Announces Winners of 2023 CoStar Impact Awards

Winners were selected by a panel of more than 750 esteemed industry professionals across 128 international markets

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, today announced the winners of the 2023 CoStar Impact Awards.

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2022 that have significantly influenced neighborhoods or submarkets across 128 major international markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In its second year, the CoStar Impact Awards recognized over 400 winners for their CRE transactions across five categories: Lease of the Year, Sale/Acquisition of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year. Winners—chosen for their growth, diversification, and ability to overcome unique challenges in their particular markets—were selected from a panel of more than 750 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

“We’re grateful for the chance to recognize the accomplishments of so many real estate projects and transactions across the industry,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Real estate professionals are profoundly shaping their neighborhoods and bringing important change for communities. These winners, selected by diverse panels of industry professionals, are helping to transform the CRE world and bring positive change to their communities.”

To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the winners, visit www.costarimpactawards.com/.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France’s leading commercial real estate news service. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

Contacts

News Media
Matthew Blocher

CoStar Group

(202) 346-6775

mblocher@costargroup.com

