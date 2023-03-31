CoStar Group Announces Winners of 2023 CoStar Impact Awards

Winners were selected by a panel of more than 750 esteemed industry professionals across 128 international markets

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, today announced the winners of the 2023 CoStar Impact Awards.

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2022 that have significantly influenced neighborhoods or submarkets across 128 major international markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In its second year, the CoStar Impact Awards recognized over 400 winners for their CRE transactions across five categories: Lease of the Year, Sale/Acquisition of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year, Multifamily Development of the Year and Redevelopment of the Year. Winners—chosen for their growth, diversification, and ability to overcome unique challenges in their particular markets—were selected from a panel of more than 750 industry professionals drawn from each respective market.

“We’re grateful for the chance to recognize the accomplishments of so many real estate projects and transactions across the industry,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Real estate professionals are profoundly shaping their neighborhoods and bringing important change for communities. These winners, selected by diverse panels of industry professionals, are helping to transform the CRE world and bring positive change to their communities.”

To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the winners, visit www.costarimpactawards.com/.

