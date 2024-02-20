CoStar Group 2023 Revenue Increased 13%, Apartments.com Crosses $1 Billion in Annualized Run Rate Revenue in January 2024, and Homes.com Crosses $1 Million in Annualized Daily Net New Sales Bookings in February 2024

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2.46 billion, an increase of 13% over revenue of $2.18 billion for the full year of 2022. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $640 million, an increase of 12% over revenue of $573 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income was $375 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $369 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, and net income was $96 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.





“Once again CoStar Group delivered exceptional results in our commercial information and marketplace businesses1 for the full year 2023, while at the same time devoting major time and resources towards launching the new Homes.com,” said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Our commercial information and marketplace businesses grew revenue by 14% in 2023 in the worst commercial real estate market in decades and delivered 40% profit margins in 2023, our highest profit levels ever. For the full year of 2023, we generated strong net new bookings totaling $286 million.”

“We launched our first marketing and branding campaign for Homes.com with four commercials in Super Bowl LVIII which was watched by an estimated 123 million viewers. The next day on Monday, February 12th we began monetizing Homes.com, selling subscriptions to residential real estate agents. Our, ‘your listing, your lead’ business model which puts the agent’s name and company on their listings and sends the consumer lead to them rather than to their competitors, not surprisingly, has been very well received. By Friday February 16th we were selling more than $1.1 million in net new bookings in a day. Within the first week, we have sold almost $4.5 million in net new bookings.

“We believe Homes.com is the fastest growing residential property site in the United States, with average monthly unique visitors increasing 600% year over year, according to Google Analytics,” stated Florance. “Our Residential Network2 traffic reached 95 million monthly average unique visitors in Q4 2023 and is now the second most highly trafficked network of residential sites and growing.

“Apartments.com had a standout year in 2023 with revenue growth of 23% over the prior year, adding almost $170 million of incremental revenue in just twelve months. Our sales team delivered a remarkable 34% growth rate in net new bookings, and we now have over 70,000 properties advertising on Apartments.com. For eight straight quarters Apartments.com has held the number one position in the industry in terms of monthly unique visitor traffic, according to Google Analytics. Apartments.com is now our single largest business in CoStar Group, with annualized run rate revenue exceeding $1 billion in January of this year,” continued Florance.

Year 2022-2023 Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues $516 $536 $557 $573 $584 $606 $625 $640 Net income 89 83 72 124 87 101 91 96 Net income per share – diluted 0.23 0.21 0.18 0.31 0.21 0.25 0.22 0.24 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 394 394 396 406 406 407 407 408 EBITDA 158 140 129 155 98 105 89 98 Adjusted EBITDA 178 159 153 182 123 127 112 130 Non-GAAP net income 123 112 118 153 118 127 120 133 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted 0.31 0.28 0.30 0.38 0.29 0.31 0.30 0.33

2024 Outlook



The Company expects revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion for the full year of 2024, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 12% to 13%. The Company expects revenue for the first quarter of 2024 in the range of $645 million to $650 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 11% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

“2024 marks the turning point in the investment cycle for our residential business as we launched our first Homes.com membership product. Our adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2024 reflects the peak of our residential investment,” said Scott Wheeler, CFO of CoStar Group. “We expect adjusted EBITDA for the full year to range from $170 million to $190 million, and for the first quarter of 2024 we expect negative adjusted EBITDA of approximately $10 million. Our outlook includes another year of record profitability in 2024 in the commercial information and marketplace businesses.”

The Company expects full year 2024 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.57 to $0.60 based on 409 million shares. For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.06 to $0.07 based on 409 million shares. These ranges include an assumed rate for income tax expense estimated of 26% for the full year and the first quarter of 2024.

The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of February 20, 2024, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations, and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, actual results may differ materially. Annualization of historical results from short periods of time or small sample sizes may differ materially from actual results realized in future periods and may not take into account other future market conditions that may negatively affect those results. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.

Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest income or expense, net and other income or expense, net; loss on debt extinguishment; income taxes; depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s ordinary course of business. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues for the period.

Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company’s ordinary course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2024, the Company is assuming a 26% tax rate in order to approximate its statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.

Operating Metrics and Other Definitions



Net new bookings is calculated based on the annualized amount of change in the Company’s sales bookings resulting from new subscription-based contracts, changes to existing subscription-based contracts and cancellations of subscription-based contracts for the period reported. Information regarding net new bookings is not comparable to, nor should it be substituted for, an analysis of the Company’s revenues over time.

1 Commercial information and marketplace businesses are our consolidated financial position and results excluding the estimated impact of our residential brands which are Homes.com network and OnTheMarket, plc.

2 Our Residential Network consists of the following list of brands: Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder, FinderSites, ApartmentHomeLiving, WestSideRentals, ForRent, After55, CorporateHousing, ForRentUniversity, Move.com (ending in December 2022), Cozy.com, Off Campus Partners, Homes.com, Homesnap, CitySnap, and OnTheMarket, plc (beginning in January 2024).

Earnings Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 640.1 $ 573.3 $ 2,455.0 $ 2,182.4 Cost of revenues 136.3 109.2 491.5 414.0 Gross profit 503.8 464.1 1,963.5 1,768.4 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization) 246.7 173.5 989.9 684.2 Software development 69.8 58.4 267.6 220.9 General and administrative 107.1 92.1 381.5 338.7 Customer base amortization 10.9 12.9 42.2 73.6 434.5 336.9 1,681.2 1,317.4 Income from operations 69.3 127.2 282.3 451.0 Interest income, net 59.7 32.6 213.6 32.1 Other income (expense), net 3.7 (0.2 ) 5.4 3.4 Income before income taxes 132.7 159.6 501.3 486.5 Income tax expense 36.3 35.2 126.6 117.0 Net income $ 96.4 $ 124.4 $ 374.7 $ 369.5 Net income per share — basic $ 0.24 $ 0.31 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 Net income per share — diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.31 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 Weighted-average outstanding shares — basic 405.8 404.2 405.3 396.3 Weighted-average outstanding shares — diluted 407.5 406.1 406.9 397.8

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 96.4 $ 124.4 $ 374.7 $ 369.5 Income tax expense 36.3 35.2 126.6 117.0 Income before income taxes 132.7 159.6 501.3 486.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19.3 20.0 73.7 102.6 Stock-based compensation expense 21.2 21.1 85.0 75.2 Acquisition and integration related costs 10.7 2.2 12.9 5.4 Restructuring and related costs 0.2 2.0 4.1 2.2 Settlements and impairments — 2.0 (0.1 ) 6.1 Other expense, net (3.8 ) — (3.8 ) 6.2 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 180.3 206.9 673.0 684.2 Assumed rate for income tax expense(1) 26 % 26 % 26 % 26 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (46.9 ) (53.8 ) (175.0 ) (177.9 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 133.4 $ 153.1 $ 498.0 $ 506.3 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.31 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 1.22 $ 1.27 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic 405.8 404.2 405.3 396.3 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 407.5 406.1 406.9 397.8 __________________________ (1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 96.4 $ 124.4 $ 374.7 $ 369.5 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues 8.4 7.0 31.5 29.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses 10.9 12.9 42.2 73.6 Depreciation and other amortization 9.4 7.9 33.8 29.1 Interest income, net (59.7 ) (32.6 ) (213.6 ) (32.1 ) Other (income) expense, net (3.7 ) 0.2 (5.4 ) (3.4 ) Income tax expense 36.3 35.2 126.6 117.0 EBITDA $ 98.0 $ 155.0 $ 389.8 $ 582.7 Stock-based compensation expense 21.2 21.1 85.0 75.2 Acquisition and integration related costs 10.7 2.2 12.9 5.4 Restructuring and related costs 0.2 2.0 4.1 2.2 Settlements and impairments — 2.0 (0.1 ) 6.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130.1 $ 182.3 $ 491.7 $ 671.6

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (in millions) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,215.9 $ 4,968.0 Accounts receivable 213.2 166.1 Less: Allowance for credit losses (23.2 ) (12.2 ) Accounts receivable, net 190.0 153.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 70.2 64.0 Total current assets 5,476.1 5,185.9 Deferred income taxes, net 4.3 9.7 Property and equipment, net 472.2 321.3 Lease right-of-use assets 79.8 80.4 Goodwill 2,386.2 2,314.8 Intangible assets, net 313.7 329.3 Deferred commission costs, net 167.7 142.5 Deposits and other assets 17.7 16.6 Income tax receivable 2.0 2.0 Total assets $ 8,919.7 $ 8,402.5 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 23.1 28.6 Accrued wages and commissions 117.8 105.0 Accrued expenses 163.0 89.1 Income taxes payable 7.7 10.4 Lease liabilities 40.0 36.0 Deferred revenue 104.2 103.6 Total current liabilities 455.8 372.7 Long-term debt, net 990.5 989.2 Deferred income taxes, net 36.7 76.2 Income taxes payable 18.2 14.0 Lease and other long-term liabilities 79.9 80.3 Total liabilities $ 1,581.1 $ 1,532.4 Total stockholders’ equity 7,338.6 6,870.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,919.7 $ 8,402.5

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 374.7 $ 369.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 107.5 137.9 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 95.2 76.1 Amortization of Senior Notes discount and issuance costs 2.4 2.4 Non-cash lease expense 30.0 38.5 Stock-based compensation expense 85.0 75.2 Deferred income taxes, net (37.2 ) (31.2 ) Credit loss expense 35.0 18.3 Other operating activities, net (3.2 ) (2.4 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (66.6 ) (46.4 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16.2 ) (17.9 ) Deferred commissions (120.2 ) (116.8 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 33.9 23.2 Lease liabilities (39.2 ) (37.4 ) Income taxes payable, net 10.7 (19.3 ) Deferred revenue (1.3 ) 6.8 Other assets (1.0 ) 2.2 Net cash provided by operating activities 489.5 478.7 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale and settlement of investments 3.8 0.9 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets — 30.1 Purchase and construction of Richmond assets (117.5 ) (35.2 ) Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (25.3 ) (58.6 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (99.6 ) (6.3 ) Net cash used in investing activities (238.6 ) (69.1 ) Financing activities: Payments of long-term debt assumed in acquisition — (2.2 ) Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (26.4 ) (23.0 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of transaction costs — 745.7 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 23.4 13.5 Other financing activities (0.7 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3.7 ) 734.0 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 0.7 (2.7 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 247.9 1,140.9 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,968.0 3,827.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 5,215.9 $ 4,968.0

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues – Unaudited (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 227.3 $ 10.4 $ 237.7 $ 210.0 $ 9.0 $ 219.0 Information Services 32.9 9.8 42.7 31.7 9.0 40.7 Multifamily 243.8 — 243.8 198.0 — 198.0 LoopNet 65.9 2.6 68.5 59.3 2.0 61.3 Residential 7.8 2.2 10.0 16.2 — 16.2 Other Marketplaces 37.4 — 37.4 38.1 — 38.1 Total revenues $ 615.1 $ 25.0 $ 640.1 $ 553.3 $ 20.0 $ 573.3 Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 886.0 $ 39.2 $ 925.2 $ 800.2 $ 36.8 $ 837.0 Information Services 132.4 38.5 170.9 125.0 32.4 157.4 Multifamily 914.2 — 914.2 745.4 — 745.4 LoopNet 255.4 9.4 264.8 223.7 7.2 230.9 Residential 43.9 2.2 46.1 73.7 — 73.7 Other Marketplaces 133.8 — 133.8 138.0 — 138.0 Total revenues $ 2,365.7 $ 89.3 $ 2,455.0 $ 2,106.0 $ 76.4 $ 2,182.4

CoStar Group, Inc. Results of Segments – Unaudited (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EBITDA North America $ 112.8 $ 154.8 $ 402.9 $ 577.3 International (14.8 ) 0.3 (13.2 ) 5.4 Total EBITDA $ 98.0 $ 155.1 $ 389.7 $ 582.7

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $89.3 $83.5 $72.3 $124.4 $87.1 $100.5 $90.6 $96.4 Income tax expense 32.1 24.7 25.1 35.2 29.2 31.1 29.9 36.3 Income before income taxes 121.4 108.1 97.4 159.5 116.4 131.7 120.5 132.7 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23.2 22.8 36.6 20.0 17.7 18.0 18.7 19.3 Stock-based compensation expense 17.8 18.1 18.1 21.1 20.0 21.8 21.9 21.2 Acquisition and integration related costs 1.6 0.5 1.1 2.2 1.7 (0.2) 0.8 10.7 Restructuring and related costs — — 0.2 2.0 3.4 (0.1) 0.5 0.2 Settlements and impairments — — 4.1 2.0 (0.1) — — — Other expense (income), net 2.0 2.1 2.1 — — — — (3.8) Non-GAAP income before income taxes(1) 166.1 151.6 159.6 206.7 159.1 171.2 162.4 180.3 Assumed rate for income tax expense (2) 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% Assumed provision for income tax expense (43.2) (39.4) (41.5) (53.8) (41.4) (44.5) (42.2) (46.9) Non-GAAP net income(1) $122.9 $112.2 $118.1 $153.0 $117.7 $126.7 $120.2 $133.4 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $0.31 $0.28 $0.30 $0.38 $0.29 $0.31 $0.30 $0.33 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic 392.9 393.3 394.7 404.2 404.5 405.4 405.6 405.8 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 394.2 394.5 396.2 406.1 406.2 406.8 407.2 407.5 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $89.3 $83.5 $72.3 $124.4 $87.1 $100.5 $90.6 $96.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 23.2 22.8 36.6 20.0 17.7 18.0 18.7 19.3 Depreciation and other amortization 7.0 7.0 7.2 7.9 7.9 8.1 8.4 9.4 Interest expense (income), net 7.7 3.4 (10.7) (32.6) (43.5) (51.9) (58.4) (59.7) Other (income) expense, net (0.9) (1.3) (1.4) 0.2 (0.6) (0.6) (0.5) (3.7) Income tax expense 32.1 24.7 25.1 35.2 29.2 31.1 29.9 36.3 EBITDA(1) $158.4 $140.0 $129.1 $155.1 $97.8 $105.2 $88.7 $98.0 Stock-based compensation expense 17.8 18.1 18.1 21.1 20.0 21.8 21.9 21.2 Acquisition and integration related costs 1.6 0.5 1.1 2.2 1.7 (0.2) 0.8 10.7 Restructuring and related costs — — 0.2 2.0 3.4 (0.1) 0.5 0.2 Settlements and impairments — — 4.1 2.0 (0.1) — — — Adjusted EBITDA(1) $177.9 $158.6 $152.7 $182.3 $122.9 $126.8 $111.9 $130.1 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Net income $ (5.0 ) $ (2.0 ) $ 115.0 $ 129.0 Income tax (benefit) expense (2.0 ) (1.0 ) 40.0 46.0 Income before income taxes (7.0 ) (3.0 ) 155.0 175.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18.0 18.0 59.0 59.0 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 24.0 99.0 99.0 Acquisition and integration related costs — — — — Restructuring and related costs — — — — Non-GAAP income before income taxes 35.0 39.0 313.0 333.0 Assumed rate for income tax expense(1) 26 % 26 % 26 % 26 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (9.0 ) (10.0 ) (81.0 ) (87.0 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 26.0 $ 29.0 $ 232.0 $ 246.0 Net income per share – diluted $ (0.01 ) $ — $ 0.28 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted 409.0 409.0 409.4 409.4 __________________________ (1) The assumed tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate for the applicable period. Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance, Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Range Guidance Range For the Three Months For the Year Ending Ending March 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 Low High Low High Net income $ (5.0 ) $ (2.0 ) $ 115.0 $ 129.0 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 18.0 18.0 59.0 59.0 Depreciation and other amortization 12.0 12.0 53.0 53.0 Interest income, net (56.0 ) (56.0 ) (198.0 ) (198.0 ) Other (income) expense, net (3.0 ) (3.0 ) 2.0 2.0 Income tax (benefit) expense (2.0 ) (1.0 ) 40.0 46.0 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 24.0 99.0 99.0 Acquisition and integration related costs — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (12.0 ) $ (8.0 ) $ 170.0 $ 190.0

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Cyndi Eakin



Senior Vice President



CoStar Group Investor Relations



(202) 346-6784



ceakin@costar.com

News Media:

Matthew Blocher



Vice President



CoStar Group Corporate Marketing & Communications



(202) 346-6775



mblocher@costar.com

Read full story here