Cory Kwarta Named Colorado Titan 100 for Second Consecutive Year

Swisslog Healthcare CEO recognized for consistent and impactful leadership

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swisslog Healthcare’s Cory Kwarta has been named a Colorado Titan 100 for the second consecutive year by Titan CEO. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

“Being selected as a second-year Titan 100 is a great honor not just for me, but for our entire company. This award highlights the hard work Swisslog Healthcare employees do and the contributions our staff has made to our success,” said Cory Kwarta. “I couldn’t be more grateful for our staff. It is their hard work that will hold Swisslog Healthcare as a leader and will push our industry forward.”

Cory Kwarta is the Chief Executive Officer of Swisslog Healthcare. Kwarta, a United States Army veteran, uses his experience from the military to remain calm under pressure, make tough decisions, and make sacrifices for the greater good of his team. He is entrusted to oversee the global organization, guiding both the TransLogic™ and Medication Management divisions, to deliver operational cost reduction for healthcare facilities by enabling the redeployment of personnel to patient-facing activities.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Collectively the 2023 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 50,000 individuals and generate over $37 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on June 1st, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 1st, 2023, will be held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

About Swisslog Healthcare



Swisslog Healthcare provides integrated medication supply chain solutions to hospitals and health systems to assist providers in treating patients across the continuum of care. Integrating transport and pharmacy automation, value-added services, and intelligent software, Swisslog Healthcare enables healthcare providers to respond to patients’ needs quickly and with greater accuracy. The company minimizes many sources of operational waste, so providers achieve higher levels of productivity to impact the well-being of patients in positive ways. For more information, visit www.swisslog-healthcare.com.

Swisslog Healthcare is a member of the KUKA Group, a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions. For more information, visit www.kuka.com.

